Reedsport’s football team started a three-game road stretch with a loss at Glide on Friday night and will try to bounce back at Illinois Valley this week in its final tuneup before league play begins.
One week after beating Oakland in overtime for its first win, Reedsport lost to Glide 46-0.
The Brave gave up a touchdown and safety in the first quarter and then three more scores in the second, falling into a 26-0 halftime deficit. Things didn’t get any better in the third quarter, when Glide scored the final 20 points.
Reedsport did stop five extra-point attempts by the Wildcats.
Illinois Valley is coming off its first loss, 27-24 at Creswell on Friday.
Reedsport travels to Toeldo for its league opener. The Boomers enter Friday’s contest with a 1-2 record, just like the Brave, with a win over Nestucca in the season opener followed by losses to Knappa (70-28) and Monroe (56-24).
With Coquille's loss to Jefferson on Friday, every team in the Sunset Conference (specifically Class 2A District 4) has at least one loss. Bandon and Reedsport have only beaten Oakland. Gold Beach hasn't won a game yet.