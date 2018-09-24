A week after a humbling shutout loss to Glide, Reedsport’s football team won its final preseason tuneup Friday, beating host Illinois Valley 40-6.
Reedsport improved to 2-2 in league play heading into this week’s league opener at Toledo.
Against the Cougars, the Brave got a big offensive day from Alex Carson. The sophomore ran for 118 yards and also found the end zone four times.
Carson scored on 13- and 4-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter, with Kaileb Pickett adding the conversion run after the second score.
Illinois Valley got its touchdown in the second quarter, to pull within 14-6 at halftime, but Reedsport pulled away with a pair of scores each of the final two quarters.
Quarterback Nick Glover scored on a 10-yard run in the third quarter and Carson followed with his third score, from 3 yards out. Carson scored again on a 2-yard run in the fourth and freshman Kennean Noggle added the final score.
While Reedsport was shining on offense, the team was opportunistic on defense. Glover and Pickett intercepted passes and Dallas McGill forced a fumble that was recovered by Ben Fowler.
Both Carson and Glover ran for more than 100 yards and Glover also completed 7 of 11 passes for 99 yards on an efficient day through the air. McGill and Pickett each had three catches and Gannon Watkins caught one.
Reedsport held Illinois Valley to fewer than 50 yards rushing and just 80 passing.
The Brave could use another strong defensive effort this week against Toledo, which has traditionally been one of the league’s top teams in recent years and is coming off a 52-35 win at Central Linn last week.
Reedsport finally returns home next week to face Coquille, which also is 2-2 after back-to-back losses and hosts Bandon to open league play Friday.