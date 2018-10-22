Reedsport’s football team had another gallant comeback end up just short Friday night, When Bandon held off the Brave 27-22 on homecoming night.
The Brave finished the Sunset Conference season with an 0-4 league record. The team finishes its season Friday with a nonleague game at Rogue River.
“We are excited to go play Rogue River,” Reedsport coach Boe Pickett said. “We are looking at continuing the positive gains that we have made week to week.”
For Reedsport, that has included a never-give-up attitude. On Friday, that included falling behind 27-8 after Bandon scored four straight touchdowns and coming back to the point where Reedsport had the ball late in the game with a chance to go ahead.
“I am proud of my team and how hard we fight,” Pickett said.
Just like a week earlier in a loss to Gold Beach, when Reedsport rallied to catch up, tying the game only to see the Panthers score a late touchdown, the Brave again came up short.
“We were right there against Bandon,” Pickett said. “We hurt ourselves with some penalties at inopportune times.”
One of those was a fumble Bandon’s Brynn Green returned 85 yards for a touchdown.
Reedsport also had some big highlights.
Nick Glover completed 8 of 20 passes for 121 yards, including two touchdown passes to Dallas McGill. Glover also had an 18-yard touchdown run.
As a team, Reedsport rushed for 210 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
Again, Reedsport was close to a victory.
“It’s hard to watch the film and see just a few different things that could have changed the course of the game,” Pickett said. “The good thing is we can also look back after the game and after the sting wears away and see that we are right there.
“The wins will start coming.”
If Reedsport can beat Rogue River, which also will miss the postseason, the Brave will finish the year 3-6.
Either way, Pickett will finish the year excited about his team’s growth.
“Our record definitely does not define our team,” he said.