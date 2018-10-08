Reedsport’s run of consecutive seasons in the football playoffs is in serious jeopardy but new head coach Boe Pickett remains excited about the team’s future.
“We’re building,” Pickett said. “It’s going to be a process.”
The Brave fell to 0-2 in Sunset Conference play on Friday when they couldn’t keep up with visiting Coquille’s powerful offense. A disastrous first possession and the absence of a few players due to injuries made it difficult for Reedsport to slow the Red Devils.
But Reedsport kept battling to the end, which excites Pickett.
“They don’t quit,” he said. “That’s what I love about them. They have heart.”
Out of 24 players in uniform Friday night, 12 were freshmen, the coach said.
“We had freshmen step up and play,” Pickett said. “They did good.”
Reedsport got the ball first, but had terrible field possession after the kickoff was mishandled and the Brave ended up downing it at the 7-yard line. A penalty and tackle for loss later, Reedsport was punting into a stiff south wind and Coquille ended up with the ball at Reedsport’s 26.
The Red Devils took just two plays to score, but Reedsport answered with a drive of its own, started by a big kickoff return from Austin Manicke.
Quarterback Nick Glover tied the game with a 4-yard touchdown, but Coquille scored the next three touchdowns before Glover had a touchdown on the final play of the first half.
Coquille led 28-12 at the half and Reedsport wasn’t able to score in the second half, the Red Devils eventually winning 50-12.
Glover said Coquille played well against Reedsport’s squad, which lost its best lineman Griffin Lavigne to an ankle injury early in the contest.
“They did their job well,” he said of the Red Devils. “We just need to focus on the fundamentals and step in where needed.”
Reedsport’s defense gave up a bunch of big plays to the Red Devils, but also forced four turnovers.
Glover recovered a fumble on Coquille’s second possession. Kaileb Pickett had a fumble recovery to set up Glover’s second touchdown. Alex Carson scooped up a fumble in the third quarter and Reedsport also forced and recovered a fumble in the fourth.
Like his coach, Glover said he was proud of his team’s fight.
“All of us never quit,” he said. “That’s the good thing.”
Glover led Reedsport’s offensive attack with 58 yards on 28 carries, but was unable to complete any passes in the challenging wind.
Carson added 34 yards rushing and Ben Fowler had Reedsport’s only play that went for more than 10 yards, a 20-yard pickup late in the game.
Reedsport now has lost to both Toledo and Coquille, but will look to bounce back Thursday night against Gold Beach, another squad that has been struggling.
“We just need to step it up for next week,” Glover said.
The Brave follow the game at Gold Beach with their final home and league contest, their homecoming game against Bandon next Friday. Reedsport finishes the regular season at Rogue River.
The Brave probably needs to win all three of its games to get into the top 16 in the power rankings (Reedsport started the week No. 18) to have a chance to reach the playoffs.