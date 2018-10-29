Reedsport’s football team finished the season with a loss at Rogue River on Friday night, but already was looking ahead to next year after a season filled with injuries and other challenges while adjusting to new coach Boe Pickett.
“The athletes are excited and already asking if the weight room is open,” Pickett said. “The dedication to a lifting program will be an emphasis this offseason.
Reedsport fell in the finale Friday night 49-7. The game was Reedsport’s sixth on the road in nine contests.
“It will be nice to have home games next season,” Pickett said. “We traveled over 1,500 miles this season and had two bus breakdowns.”
Against Rogue River, Nick Glover got the Brave on the scoreboard first with a 35-yard run and the subsequent conversion for an early 8-0 lead, but Rogue River scored the final 49 points — seven touchdowns and a field goal — to pull away.
Gllover rushed for 80 yards and Alex Carson gained 37. Rogue River picked off four of Glover’s passes, while he had single completions to Kaileb Pickett, Miguel Velazquez and Dallas McGill.
Reedsport finished with a 2-7 record, 0-4 in the Sunset Conference.
“While the record doesn’t show it, we did improve and were competitive,” Boe Pickett said. “Watching film, we can see key moments where things turned and games got away from us.
“This is the first season with a new system and philosophy. We have a lot of good to take away from the frustrations of this year. We had to overcome injuries in key positions and played most of the season with four to five freshmen being put into starting roles on offense and defense.”
Five of the seven teams that beat the Brave ended up in the Class 2A playoffs, including Sunset Conference champion Coquille, runner-up Bandon and third-place finisher Toledo.
Neah-Kah-NIe and Glide, which beat Reedsport in the preseason, also are in the playoffs.