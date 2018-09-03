On the scoreboard, Reedsport’s football team was blown out by host Neah-Kah-Nie in the season opener on Friday.
But new Reedsport coach Boe Pickett found a lot to like in the 56-12 setback.
“We kept things right with Neah-Kah-Nie during the first half, then some injuries set us back a bit,” Pickett said.
Veterans were replaced by freshmen seeing extended time a lot earlier than expected.
“Our freshmen jumped right in,” he said. “It was a trial by fire for them and they met the challenge.”
Pickett said new Reedsport quarterback Nick Glover played well. He ran for 82 yards and scored both touchdowns, each coming in the first half. Alex Carson rushed for 50 yards and Dallas McGill had 59 receiving yards.
Griffin Lavigne had a great game on defense, Pickett said.
“I am very proud of my guys,” he said. “Neah-Kah-Nie is a solid team and we definitely were not outmatched.
“While the score was not what we wanted, when reviewing film, it does not tell a horrible story. There are things we can fix and be right back on track.”
Next up for Reedsport in its preseason is its home opener against Oakland, which lost a close game (12-6) to Reedsport’s new Sunset Conference foe Coquille in its opener.
Reedsport’s opponent next week, Glide, also opened against a Sunset Conference squad, beating Bandon 13-0. The other two teams in the league for football had mixed results. Gold Beach lost to Curry County neighbor Brookings-Harbor 26-6, while Toledo topped Nestucca 29-18.
“We feel we match up well with (Oakland) and look forward to playing in front of our home crowd,” Pickett said. “We want to have the entire community at Ruppe Field on Friday night.”