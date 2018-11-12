Winter sports practice has started at Reedsport and other high schools around the state as teams prepare for the upcoming seasons.
In Reedsport, that means boys and girls basketball, wrestling and swimming, which had its program restored last winter by coach Guy Marchione.
The first day teams can play official contests in the winter sports is Wednesday, Nov. 28.
Reedsport’s boys and girls have mirroring basketball schedules, with the same schedule for the two teams, the possible exception being the Winter Lake Classic in Coquille, depending on how the two teams do in their tournament opener against Illinois Valley. Reedsport opens the basketball season Nov. 30 at Oakland and has its first home game Dec. 4 against Glide. The Brave open the Sunset Conference season Jan. 3 at Bandon.
Allen Chaney remains the boys coach while Dan Kenagy takes over the girls program. Kenagy is a former coach of the boys team.
Schedules have not been posted for swimming or wrestling, which is coached by Bo Hampton.
Reedsport Basketball
Nov. 30 @ Oakland
Dec. 4 Glide
Dec. 7-8 @ Winter Lake Classic (Coquille)
Dec. 19 @ Butte Falls
Dec. 20 Mapleton
Dec. 27 @ Siuslaw
Dec. 28 @ Rogue River
*Jan. 3 @ Bandon
*Jan. 5 Coquille
*Jan. 8 @ Waldport
*Jan. 11 Gold Beach
*Jan. 15 Toledo
*Jan. 18 @ Myrtle Point
*Jan. 25 @ Gold Beach
*Jan. 29 Bandon
*Feb. 1 @ Coquille
*Feb. 5 Waldport
*Feb. 8 Myrtle Point
*Feb. 14 @ Toledo
*Denotes Sunset Conference game