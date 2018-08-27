It’s time to start thinking about the annual S.T.E.P. Salmon Derby put on each year by our local Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay S.T.E.P. Chapter over Labor Day Weekend.
This year’s contest will mark the 25th consecutive year the contest has been held and as far as salmon derbies go, this one is very successful. A major strength of this derby is its simplistic consistency. The derby runs from daylight to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 1st and 2nd) and from daylight until noon on Monday (Labor Day. Sept. 3rd).
The derby is cheap — only costing $10 for an individual and only $25 for a boat (which may include three or more people) and these tickets are good for the entire derby, if purchased beforehand, or for the remaining portion of the derby if purchased during the contest.
Cash prizes for the derby are $150 for the heaviest salmon turned in each day with the heaviest salmon turned in during the derby receiving an additional $500 ($650 total). Each salmon weighed in during the contest gets the person who caught it a chance at being a “blue ticket” winner and there will be three such $100 cash prizes awarded during the contest. There is also a “ticket stub” drawing of $100 and a $100 cash prize for the lightest legal salmon weighed during the tournament.
While the cash prizes, with the exception of the one for the lightest legal salmon, have been consistent for years, there have been major changes in the number of derby sponsors and the value of the merchandise being given away via raffles.
Tickets are available for purchase now at the Stockade Market in Winchester Bay and Ace Hardware in Reedsport. They may also be purchased during the derby at the East Basin Boat Ramp in Winchester Bay and the Rainbow Plaza Boat Ramp in Reedsport.
Specific sponsors for this year’s derby include Gerhard Goorhuis D.D.S in Reedsport (Saturday’s big fish); North Coast Lures & Flies in Florence (Sunday’s big fish) and Fred Wahl Construction in Reedsport (Monday’s big fish). The heaviest salmon of the derby is sponsored by the Y Marina and the smallest legal salmon is sponsored by Jeremy’s Automotive and Offroad.
Other derby sponsors include Sportsman’s Warehouse; BJ’s Ice Cream; Fishermen’s Seafood Market; Englund Marine; Kathy Clemens Coastal Properties; Kevin Ladd Electric; Recreation Station; Salmon Harbor Landing Motel and Umpqua River Inn & Suites.
Fishing guides contributing to the derby include local guides Norma Evans of “A Bent Rod” and Bryan Gill of “The Umpqua Angler” as well as Gary Lewis Guide Service; Grey Ghost Guide Service and Next Adventure.
In past years, it seems everyone waited until Saturday morning to purchase their Derby tickets, which resulted in long lines and later starts to their fishing trips, and in one recent derby, the heaviest salmon was hooked in the first half hour of Saturday morning.
By the way, Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day Weekend are free fishing days, which means that fishing, crabbing and clamming can be enjoyed without needing a license or even a salmon or halibut tag. However all size and bag limits and other regulations and restrictions must be obeyed.
Although there doesn’t seem to be any correlation between the number of heavy salmon caught in the week before the derby and the weight of the winning fish, Sam Cook, a past winner of the derby, recently landed a 48-inch Chinook salmon while fishing the Umpqua River below Reedsport.
As for the ocean finclipped coho season, through August 19th, slightly more than 10,000 finclipped cohos had been caught and kept, or 29.4 percent of the quota. Even with a major improvement in the ocean coho salmon fishing, when the ocean season ends on September 3rd, less than half of the 35,000 finclipped coho quota will have been caught. To date, the top ports have been Newport and Pacific City with .59 retained salmon per angler trip. However when the nonselective ocean coho season starts on September 7th, the biggest improvement should be in Winchester Bay and Charleston which have produced the most unclipped cohos. Brookings should also show a major improvement since 97 percent of the port’s coho catch have been unclipped and unkeepable.
When half the quota was caught during the first 2-day opener of the central Coast’s summer all-depth season, it appeared the summer season might consist of only two openers, but only 4,624 pounds were caught during August 17th and 18th, the second two day opener, which brings the summer all-depth catch total to 31,298 pounds. 22,568 pounds or 41.9 percent of the quota remains, so there will be a third opener on Friday, Aug. 31st and Saturday, Sept. 1st.
As for the nearshore halibut fisheries, in the central Oregon Coast Subarea, there were 344 pounds landed Last week, bringing the total landings to 20,549 pounds. This leaves 5,307 pounds, or 20.5 percent of the nearshore quota. Average weight of fish landed this year in this fishery has been approximately 25 pounds round weight.
In the Southern Oregon Subarea, there were 103 pounds landed last week, bringing the total landings to 3,337 pounds. This leaves 5,645 pounds or 62.8 percent of the quota remaining. Average weight of landed fish in this fishery has been approximately 33 pounds round weight for the season.
Despite an ODFW report that Lake Marie was to be stocked last week with 800 trophy rainbows, it appears that the plant will occur this week — when it was originally slated for.
The nation’s top fishery for lunker yellow perch may be in trouble. It seems that an angler recently caught an adult walleye in the 30,000-acre reservoir. Yellow perch are primary forage for walleyes and if walleyes are established in the lake, Cascades trout and smallmouth bass populations may be negatively impacted. Since Idaho’s nearest walleye fisheries are more than 200 miles from Cascade Lake, whoever “helped” the walleye reach the lake went through a lot of trouble. Even worse, walleyes in Cascade Lake could easily “invade” the Payette and Snake River systems.
Pete Heley works parttime at the Stockade Market & Tackle, across from A’ Dock, in Winchester Bay where he is more than happy to swap fishing info with anyone.