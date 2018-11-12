Last Friday, Cathey Reiss of Ringo’s Lakeside Marina sold a customer some nightcrawlers so that he could fish for yellow perch off the fishing dock in the County Park and the customer returned a short time later to show her the bright coho jack salmon that “liked” his nightcrawler. With Tenmile Lakes finally getting their salmon, all three coastal salmon lakes now have fishable numbers of salmon in them and the next good rain should greatly improve salmon fishing in all three lakes..
The legal fishing area for salmon on Tahkenitch Lake is from the road that encircles the east end of the lake on Mallard and Five Mile arms down to the Highway 101 Bridge at the lower end of the lake. Legal salmon fishing water on Tenmile Lakes is North and South Tenmile lakes excluding the canal connecting the lakes. The lower deadline is the bridge spanning the Tenmile Creek outlet on Hilltop Drive. As for Siltcoos Lake, the Siltcoos River outlet is open for salmon fishing down to the Highway 101 Bridge and the lake is open up to the Five Mile Road Crossing on Fiddle Creek Arm and the railroad trestle on Maple Creek Arm. Unless specifiically excluded, all tributaries on Siltcoos, Tahkenitch and Tenmile lakes are closed to salmon fishing.
On the south coast, the Elk River is producing some Chinook salmon. but fishing success is confined to the lower river. The salmon on the Sixes seem to all be below the “Orchard Hole” and there doesn’t seem to be any salmon that have made it into Floras Creek yet. One really good rain will change all that.
Perch fishing at the County Park on South Tenmile Lake slowed down from last week’s hot bite, but a number of nice-sized rainbow trout to more than 20-inches picked up most of the slack.
It seems that organized bass tournaments are pretty much over until February of next year and the Emerald Bass Club out of Eugene had their last tournament of the year last week — but they held it on Shasta Lake in northern California.
Just because the bass clubs have stopped having tournaments doesn’t mean you should stop fishing for bass. Although cold water has slowed fishing success, it hasn’t completely stopped it. The Tenmile Bass Club held a very successful tournament on November 3rd on Tenmile Lake where most of the participants weighed in boat limits and last year, bass fishing on Tenmile Lakes, was at least fair for almost the entire winter
Bay and river crabbing remains fairly good for those using boats and even the dock crabbers are making fair catches if they put the time in. At Winchester Bay, some unattended crab traps have been emptied, or even stolen outright, by thieves. While Oregon’s rivers and bays are open to crabbing all year, the ocean is slated to reopen for crabbing on December 1st.
Crabbers willing to drag or carry small boats into the “Triangle” have been doing very well and anglers fishing the South Jetty at Winchester Bay have been catching some decent-sized rockfish as well as some greenling and striped surfperch. Retention of cabezon is still closed. Off shore bottomfishing remains pretty much a “sure thing.”
Oregon’s third “Free Fishing Weekend” of this year will fall on November 23rd and 24th according to the regulations booklet and fishing licenses, shellfish licenses and salmon tags will not be required to fish, crab or clam during those two days — subject to current regulations and bag limits, of course. The reason that I say “according to the regulations booklet” is that “Free Fishing Weekends” generally fall on Saturdays and Sundays and November 23rd and 24th fall on Friday and Saturday. Perhaps Thanksgiving has something to do with it, but pay close attention and make sure you are fishing, crabbing or clamming on the proper days if you don’t have a license.
The state of Washington sometimes doesn’t finclip steelhead smolts when there are warm water temperatures and consequent fish health concerns. When those fish are expected to return, the hatchery steelhead will be identified by having a dorsal fin measuring less than two and one-eighth inches. This protocol, which is definitely “fish-friendly,” is one that should be greatly expanded — and not just for steelhead.
Washington continues to have problems with livestock losses due to wolves. The two wolf packs subject to lethal action are the Smackout pack in Stevens County and the Togo pack in Ferry County. Current plans call for the removal of the entire Togo pack.
A great source of information regarding outdoor-related legislation, surveys, studies, programs, etc. is the Columbia Basin Bulletin, which is available online. It is where I learned that a considerable amount of money is being spent on tracking the spread of northern pike in Franklin D. Roosevelt Reservoir where an angler caught a 26-pounder this year.
Firmly established in a Columbia River reservoir with a surface area of well over a hundred square miles, it is no longer a question of if northern pike invade the lower Columbia, but when.
On my “wish list” for future ODFW action is for them (1) -to spend more funds and effort reestablishing fisheries lost because of drought; (2) start placing aerators to protect vulnerable fisheries and (3) put more thought and effort to ensuring Oregon’s fishing spots have fish species in them that are actually suited to each specific water.
Numerous smaller waters between Florence and North Bend do not have crayfish in them. If they did, they would be much more likely to be capable of producing sizable largemouth bass and even trout and bullhead catfish. Having more waters with crayfish species native to Oregon may even slow the spread of invasive crayfish species in Oregon.
Expanding the mosquito fish program could also improve the gamefish populations in many waters. Johnson Mill Pond has very good populations of crappie, yellow perch, bullhead catfish and bluegills — and mosquito fish are a major forage source.
Pete Heley works parttime at the Stockade Market & Tackle, across from A’ Dock, in Winchester Bay where he is more than happy to swap fishing info with anyone.