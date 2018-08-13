As for the finclipped ocean salmon season, as this is being written, the ODFW web site includes data through August 5th. 8.6 percent of the 35,000 coho quota had been caught in the ocean season’s first four weeks and 7.8 percent of the quota was caught during the fifth week — so if that catch rate holds fairly steady for the rest of the season, less than half the 35,000 finclipped coho quota will have been caught and kept.
But it is reasonable to think that fishing pressure will increase and the only thing that will slow coho retention is a lack of finclipped cohos.
As for how the ports stack up: Garibaldi has averaged .22 salmon per angler-trip and Pacific City .39. Depoe Bay’s season average is .43 salmon per angler-trip.
Newport, the busiest port with 5,917 angler trips through August 5th, is averaging .52 retained salmon per angler-trip and Florence is the most successful port with .54 kept salmon per angler-trip. Winchester Bay, the second busiest port and Charleston are averaging .30 and .25 kept salmon per angler trip respectively.
Brookings, the third busiest port is averaging .26 retained salmon per angler-trip, but more than 98 percent of them have been Chinooks. Bandon had six kept salmon for six angler-trips on the season’s opening weekend, but has had no kept salmon in its last 81 angler-trips and has a season total of .07 kept salmon per angler trip. Also puzzling is the Port of Gold Beach, which has had 45 ocean angler-trips with no retained salmon at the same time as the Rogue River above Gold Beach has been fishing very well.
Before the recent years of drought in northern California, the southern Oregon coast dominated Oregon’s ocean Chinook catches. During the last few years, northern Oregon ports have produced the bulk of Oregon’s ocean-caught Chinooks (Brookings continues to defy this trend, which may reverse itself with optimistic forecasts for northern California salmon for the next few years).
The Umpqua River at and below Reedsport has fishable numbers of Chinook salmon with early mornings usually providing the best fishing. Warm water will likely keep many migrating salmon from ascending the river above Reedsport until they turn dark. Anglers need to remember that regulation changes that allow anglers possessing 2-rod validations to use them in the Rogue River and in Coos Bay are only valid while salmon fishing — and they are not valid on the Umpqua River.
Striper fishing on the Smith River remains slow, but there has been some improvement in the lower Coquille River. Both streams are primarily night fisheries.
The catch data is in for the first central Oregon coast all-depth halibut summer opener on August 3rd and 4th. There were 26,673 pounds landed. Fish had an average weight of 26 pounds round weight. Coast wide the success rate was 50-60 percent. There are 27,193 pounds (50.5 percent) of the allocation remaining. Therefore there is enough for August 17 and 18 to be open. This fishery can open every other Friday and Saturday until October 31 or the quota is caught, whichever comes first. As for our zone’s nearshore halibut fishery, it is open seven days a week and through August 5th there has been a total of 18,353 pounds landed, leaving 7,503 pounds (29 percent) of the quota remaining. The average weight of landed fish so far this year has been approximately 25 pounds round weight. The average weight of fish landed last week were a bit smaller at approximately 23 pounds round weight.
Crabbing is showing steady improvement as the extended period of low rainfall has coastal rivers very low and their lower portions quite salty.
Dock crabbing at Winchester Bay has shown major improvement with some of the best catches being made at night.
The pinkfin run on the Umpqua River above Winchester Bay appears to finally be over, but area beaches produced very good pinkfin angling in the surf last week with most anglers using pieces of Berkley Gulp sandworms.
There are no scheduled trout plants for our area for the next two weeks. The next plant will be in Lake Marie during the last week in August. That plant will consist of 800 trophy rainbows of 15-inches in length.
Kathy Reiss of Ringo’s Lakeside Marina reported that a post-spawn Tenmile Lake largemouth of more than 8 pounds was recently caught, weighed and released.
Pete Heley works parttime at the Stockade Market & Tackle, across from A’ Dock, in Winchester Bay where he is more than happy to swap fishing info with anyone.