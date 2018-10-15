The good news is that some wildlife-related poachers were recently caught and cited. A F&W Trooper was working an evening shellfish patrol on Nehalem Bay when he contacted a group of subjects crabbing from the Wheeler City dock at dusk. The subjects were just leaving and had a white cooler with them. When asked to show their catch the subjects revealed 20 male Dungeness crab, 18 of which were measured and found to be undersize by at least an inch. Two subjects were cited for Take/Possession of Undersize Dungeness Crab. One subject gave the Trooper a Washington Driver’s license and a resident shellfish license. The subject was additionally cited for Falsely Applied for License or Tag.
Oregon’s anglers and hunters should check out the Oregon State Police’s Fish and Wildlife website. One aspect of the site that I like is that it features successful legal hunters and anglers who were checked by OSP personnel as well as poachers. But the site also reveals that the agency does far more to catch and punish poachers than the general public realizes.
Los Angeles prosecutors say Anthony Buccola tried to sell a 79-inch and an 87-inch narwhal ivory tusk for $60,000 to an undercover state Fish and Wildlife agent in January 2017. At the time, the sting was the first in the state to net illegally sold narwhal ivory under a new law banning the importation or sale of ivory and rhinoceros horn.
The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said Buccola and his shop Antonio’s Bella Casa had been found guilty of two criminal counts of selling ivory. Buccola was sentenced to 36 months of probation, 200 hours of community service or 20 days in county jail, and he and his store must each pay a fine of $20,507 including penalty assessments. He will have to forfeit the tusks.
Based upon California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) projections of the recreational fall Chinook salmon catch on the Klamath River, anglers will meet the Upper Klamath River adult fall Chinook salmon quota below Iron Gate Dam for the 2018 season as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct.14. This triggers the closure of the adult Chinook salmon fishery on the main stem of the Klamath River from 3,500 feet downstream of the Iron Gate Dam to the Highway 96 bridge at Weitchpec. The fishery at the mouth of the Klamath was closed as of Sept. 4, and will remain closed to all fishing for the rest of the calendar year, and the fishery on the lower Klamath closed as of Sept. 13. All reaches on the mainstem Klamath (except the within 100 yards of the mouth) remain open for harvest of jack (two-year-old) Chinook salmon (22 inches or less). All adult Chinook salmon caught must be immediately released and reported on the angler’s report card.
It appears that there is no chance of duplicating the 59 pound Chinook salmon that was caught in Hunter Creek over Thanksgiving Weekend several years ago because beginning October 15 through December 31, 2018 the stream is closed to fishing for Chinook salmon.
While salmon fishing is tough for everything except wild coho, which are unkeepable, some Chinooks and finclipped cohos are still being caught.
Jetty anglers are doing fair to good for lingcod, striped surfperch, greenling and rockfish. Boat anglers fishing in waters beyond 180 feet are getting limits of lingcod and rockfish.
As of October 15th, recreational ocean crabbing is closed. Both commercial ocean crabbing, which closed on August 15th, and recreational crabbing will reopen on December 1st — although commercial crabbers may voluntarily delay their season opener if tested crabs lack sufficient meat content.
Planted trout are, once again, on the menu. Several Coos County waters are slated to receive trout plants this week. They are: Bradley Lake (800 15-inch rainbows); Butterfield Lake (1,390 15-inch rainbows); Upper Empire Lake (3,210 15-inch rainbows); Powers Pond (1,300 15-inch rainbows) and Saunders Lake (1,300 15-inch rainbows).
The ODFW refers to rainbow trout plants where most of the fish measure 15-inches as trophy rainbows — but this writer has a hard time referring to 15-inch trout as “trophies,”
For the anglers that have an aversion to fish hatcheries, yet continue to complain about the shrinking average size of returning adult salmon, there are two possible solutions. the “best” solution is to make the ocean more productive. With a stronger forage base, salmon survival rates and their average size would both increase.
Unfortunately, this “solution” is pretty much unachievable — leaving the only realistic solution to the problem of “shrinking adult salmon” is salmon hatcheries. By striving to match the eggs from the largest female salmon with the milt from the largest male salmon the average size of returning salmon could be increased.
The effectiveness of this method was demonstrated four decades ago by a rainbow trout breeder in the United Kingdom who managed to raise trout to 36 pounds — nearly twice the national record — in his small ponds.
But average size is only one of the “problems” fish hatcheries can address and alleviate.
Instead of “bashing” fish hatcheries, let’s make them better — and more responsive to disturbing trends.
