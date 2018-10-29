Ocean fishing for Chinook salmon will close on October 31st (Wednesday evening) — at which time there will be no ocean salmon fishing or crabbing. Ocean crabbing is slated to reopen on December 1st, but the reopening of the commercial crab fishery on that date is not a certainty. The commercial fleet sometimes delays starting their season when the meat content of tested crabs is below an acceptable level.
The reopening of recreational ocean crabbing in parts of northern California was delayed from its scheduled November 3rd start because of elevated toxin levels.
Offshore bottomfishing continues to be very good and jetty anglers are having fair to good success for lingcod, rockfish and greenling. Anglers fishing above the South Jetty are still hooking a few salmon, most of which are wild cohos which they cannot keep.
It appears that very few, if any, coho salmon have yet been caught in Siltcoos, Tahkenitch or Tenmile lakes, even though the season has been open since October 1st. Perhaps this is a case where fishing regulations could be unsimplified. If the coho seasons for these lakes were to begin when the salmon actually enter these lakes, anglers with second rod licenses could keep using them for trout and warmwater fish until the salmon actually enter these lakes.
The few salmon reported caught in mid-October by customers of Ada Resort on Siltcoos Lake were quite likely large resident rainbow or cutthroat trout and not coho salmon. Now that our area is getting some rainfall, these lakes could receive salmon at any time.
“The Bites On, in Empire, reported that one of their bassfishing customers caught an adult coho salmon in Tahkenitch Lake several days ago.
A few Chinook salmon have been reported from the lower Elk River, but none reported yet taken from the Sixes River or Floras Creek. A good rain will get fish into all these streams.
Most streams in the state close to fishing an hour after sunset on Wednesday, October 31st. To be safe, check the fishing regulations, since there are numerous exceptions.
The Coos County lakes that were recently planted with large rainbow trout have been fishing well, with the possible exception of Butterfield Lake where fly anglers have had to deal with large numbers of pesky juvenile steelhead. It seems that the Bandon Fish Hatchery periodically stocks their juvenile steelhead that don’t grade out sizewise into Butterfield Lake, where after several months, the surviving smolts become legal angling fare. In the meantime, they are much appreciated by the lake’s bass and larger trout, as well as predatory birds and mammals.
Fishing for warmwater species in most of our local lakes has suffered a major downtown, but Cathy Reiss of Ringo’s Lakeside Marina on South Tenmile Lake reports that a number of large yellow perch measuring between 13 and 16 inches and weighing more than a pound were caught recently and one angler caught several large crappie with the largest one measuring more than 14 inches.
The crappies and bluegills in Eel Lake seemed to have quit biting, but most likely have moved to deeper water and have not yet been “rediscovered” by anglers.
Now that the ODFW has started putting the landlocked coho into Cooper Creek Reservoir that they used to plant in Galesville Reservoir, Cooper Creek’s cold weather fishing should be much more interesting as the cohos should definitely be more active in cool water than the reservoir’s other fish species.
The Umpqua and Coquille rivers are still relatively clear and producing smallmouth bass with the best fishing occurring in the afternoons. The smallmouth bass in Woahink Lake have moved to deeper water and are tough to find. There are a few decent-sized smallmouth bass in Smith River, but their numbers are small and this is pretty much an incidental fishery where most of the bass are caught by anglers fishing for salmon.
Other fishing opportunities include the Columbia River which should be improving for walleyes as they near their late winter spawning season; Coeur d’Alene Lake in southwest Idaho for northern pike; Mayfield Lake in southwest Washington (the closest place someone from western Oregon can pursue tiger muskies); Pyramid Lake in western Nevada, which gave up a Lahontan cutthroat trout of nearly 22 pounds last week and is possibly the nation’s best fishery for lunker trout; East and Paulina lakes in central Oregon, which are now Oregon’s best spots for jumbo brown trout with the dewatering of Wickiup Reservoir .
Pete Heley works parttime at the Stockade Market & Tackle, across from A’ Dock, in Winchester Bay where he is more than happy to swap fishing info with anyone.