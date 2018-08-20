Lake Marie was stocked this week with 800 trophy rainbows. In some years this late-season plant will immediately go deep due to warm surface water and not bite well for several days.
ODFW will be launching a new electronic license system on Dec. 1 when 2019 fishing and hunting licenses go on sale. Under the new system you’ll be able to print your license at home or download it to your phone. And traditionalists will still be able to buy their license at an ODFW office or participating vendor. As in any program upgrade there will be problems and the biggest one I see here is people letting their smart phone batteries run down. On the plus side, I see less need for duplicate or daily licenses as people will be far less likely to forget their smart phones.
As for the finclipped ocean salmon season, as this is being written, the ODFW web site includes data through August 12th — which means that with three weeks of the season remaining, datawise, only 25.8 percent of the ocean finclipped coho quota has been caught. The ports along the northern portion of our zone have been most productive, which can be almost completely be explained by the percentage of cohos that are finclipped.
For example, our zone’s two busiest ports are Newport and Winchester Bay. Winchester Bay, for the ocean finclipped coho season, is averaging .29 salmon per angler-trip while Newport is averaging .60 salmon per angler-trip. Much of the difference can be attributed to each port’s proportion of coho salmon that are finclipped. For trips out of Winchester Bay, 1,193 of the 8,383 coho caught were finclipped (14 percent). As for Newport, 4,417 of 13,650 cohos were finclipped (nearly 33 percent). The highest percentage of finclipped cohos have come out of Pacific City and Garibaldi with 41 and 39 percent, respectively.
Statistically, the port that really stands out is Brookings, of which more than 98 percent of the kept salmon have been Chinooks, but only 16 of the 559 coho landed so far have been finclipped and keepable — or less than 3 percent.
As for river salmon, the Rogue River continues to produce well despite the fact that not one keepable salmon has been caught in the ocean out of Gold Beach.
Chinook salmon angling in the Umpqua River between Winchester Bay and Reedsport was much improved last week, possibly due to slightly cooler temperatures. But if water temperatures drop very much, the Chinooks may zip upriver and anglers will no longer have multiple chances to catch them. Bank anglers seem to be accounting for a few Chinook each day at Half Moon Bay and Osprey Point in Winchester Bay on green or chartreuse spinners.
Crabbing seems to be improving weekly and September, October and sometimes November are, almost always, the best months.
Retention of cabezon was prohibited beginning Saturday morning, August 18, 2018. Total mortality (catch plus discard mortality) of cabezon in Oregon’s recreational bottomfish fishery was projected to meet or exceed the annual recreational harvest guideline of 16.8 metric tons by Friday, August 17. Anglers will be asked to safely release any cabezon encountered.
Fishing for pinkfin (redtail surfperch) in the surf at most of our local beaches continues to be very good. Berkley Gulp artifical sandworms is the bait of choice and the last two-thirds of the incoming tide seems to produce best.
Smith River is still giving up a few stripers to a select few close-mouthed night anglers, but the best striper fishing recently has been on the lower Coquille River above Bandon. Very few big stripers are being caught.
The albacore tuna season doesn’t seem to be over, but the right ocean conditions to reach them don’t seem to happen very often.
A Tenmile Bass Club tournament on Woahink Lake last Saturday offered a stark contrast to a recent bass tournament on Tenmile Lakes. While most teams on Tenmile boated five-bass limits on both days and limit weights of more than 17 pounds were weighed in each day, the heaviest weight on Saturday’s Woahink tournament weighed 6.60 pounds. The bass weighed in seemed to be evenly split between smallmouths and largemouths, with the heaviest smallmouth weighing slightly over a pound and a half and the heaviest largemouth less than 4 pounds.
There was a lot of water-based recreation occurring during the tournament, but each of the 13 boats entered had about 60 acres of water to fish. Let’s face it — Tenmile Lake is special and every bass tournament on a different lake seems to prove it.
Pete Heley works parttime at the Stockade Market & Tackle, across from A’ Dock, in Winchester Bay where he is more than happy to swap fishing info with anyone.