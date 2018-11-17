The coastal lakes coho fisheries are hurting. Tahkenitch Lake is the only one having anything resembling a normal season. The dam on the Siltcoos River outlet has only been open for short time periods due to low stream flows and salmon fishing has been poor. Coho fishing at Tenmile Lakes has been very poor as the salmon are having a very difficult time getting into and then ascending Tenmile Creek.
Yellow perch and rainbow trout are available to anglers on all three lakes although Tenmile is the only one of the three lakes having much fishing pressure directed at these fish species. On a down note, second rod licenses are not valid during the salmon seasons (Oct. 1st - Dec. 31st) on these lakes.
We are definitely in a drought situation, and unless it changes soon there will be very little successful spawning in the tributaries of these lakes this year.
The “Band-Aid” approach toward correcting fishery-related problems can only go so far. It does little good to flood the ocean with hatchery smolts when there isn’t enough forage to allow for rapid growth — a major factor in survival rates.
As for crabs and clams, toxin-related closures are now an every-year occurrence. Winchester Bay was the only port on the entire Oregon coast that didn’t have a crabbing closure last year. Fish and shellfish dieoffs due to oxygen-free zones in both marine and freshwater locations is an every year occurrence. Dealing with pollution-related issues in a state with a growing population is very difficult, but Oregon could do a much better job than they have done during the last few years.
Worth looking up occasionally is the website for the Wildlife Division of the Oregon State Police. The website mentions numerous cases and reading through them can give outdoor sportsmen a better idea of possible outdoor-related violations. Some of the more “informative” cases are:
The Roseburg F&W team completed a lengthy investigation into the unlawful taking of black bears with the use of bait during the 2018 SW Oregon Spring Bear Season. Troopers received information of suspicious activity in the Indigo Unit during the month of May. During the investigation, Troopers located two bear bait stations. Troopers served two search warrants on trail cameras that were seized from the bear bait stations. Troopers were able to identify two subjects associated with the bear bait stations. On August 4th Troopers interviewed the two subjects and obtained confessions. The subjects were criminally cited for Unlawful Take of Black Bear with the Use of Bait, Hunting Bear with the Use of Bait and Aiding/Counseling in a Wildlife Offense. Troopers seized two black bear hides, black bear meat and a rifle as evidence.
A F&W Trooper received a call regarding five elk being shot by three male subjects. Troopers responded to the location. Subsequent to an interview, a male subject admitted he shot an elk for himself and an elk for his wife. Ultimately three male subjects killed five elk but only had three tags. It was unknown which male subject killed the fifth elk as they were all shooting into a herd of an estimated 100 elk. The Troopers seized two elk and a rifle as evidence. The male subject who killed the two elk was cited for Lend, Borrow or Sell Big Game Tag and Take/ Possession of Antlerless Elk. The female was cited for Lend, Borrow or Sell Big Game Tag. The two other male subjects were both cited for Aiding/Counseling in a Wildlife Offense.
A F&W Trooper was working an evening shellfish patrol on Nehalem Bay when he contacted a group of subjects crabbing from the Wheeler City dock at dusk. The subjects were just leaving and had a white cooler with them. When asked to show their catch the subjects revealed 20 male Dungeness crab, 18 of which were measured and found to be undersize by at least an inch. Two subjects were cited for Take/Possession of Undersize Dungeness Crab. One subject gave the Trooper a Washington Driver’s license and a resident shellfish license. The subject was additionally cited for Falsely Applied for License or Tag.
F&W Troopers from the Tillamook Office and members of the Marine Fisheries Team had been working the Cape Kiwanda area for several weeks in regards to a complaint of illegal fishing activity that had been occurring on a regular basis. One Trooper was able to locate a pickup truck and boat trailer on the beach at Cape Kiwanda that was associated with a dory boat that had been allegedly poaching halibut. The Trooper waited a lengthy period of time as the vessel was one of the last dories to leave the beach that evening. The boat was finally contacted with three male subjects on board and a routine check of catch, license, and tags was done. All three subjects were asked about the catch and all told the same story about catching one halibut and one ling cod and how fishing was a little slow that day. The captain was informed by the Trooper that OSP had received a tip there were occasionally extra fish hidden in his boat. A consent search was requested and the captain stated very casually that he had nothing to hide and that fishing had been slow and to go ahead and search the boat. The Trooper noticed one of the three red marine gas tanks was not plumbed with fuel lines to the outboard motor. The whole top of the red steel tank slid off revealing a big stack of 8 fresh halibut fillets on ice sitting in a handmade plastic container with a plywood bottom. The captain was criminally cited for Exceeding the Bag Limit Halibut, Possession of Mutilated Fish, and Failure to Validate Harvest Card. The two crew members were each cited criminally for Aiding/Counseling in a Wildlife Offense. The gas tank and Halibut fillets were seized. The Halibut fillets were donated to the Tillamook County Justice Facility.
A subject had purchased 160 pounds of recreationally caught tuna from an angler from Brookings and then sold the tuna to others. The subject was found guilty of selling sport caught tuna (criminal) with a fine amount of $2,000 and purchasing sport caught tuna (violation) with a fine amount of $200. The subject who had sold the recreationally caught tuna had already pled guilty, his angling privileges were suspended for 18 months, and he was fined $1,300 of which $800 went to ODFW as restitution for the tuna.
A good example that dealing with the OSP is not always a bad thing occurred when F&W Troopers assisted two families with disabled vehicles east of Prineville in the Ochoco’s. Both vehicles had tire issues, one with two flats. The troopers assisted the family with changing one tire and used a portable air compressor to inflate a slow leak in the other tire. They allowed the dad to take the air compressor with him to ensure he could re-inflate the tire if needed as they limped back home to Redmond. A hand shake was exchanged for the Trooper’s equipment to be returned after the family got safely home.
Pete Heley works parttime at the Stockade Market & Tackle, across from A’ Dock, in Winchester Bay where he is more than happy to swap fishing info with anyone.