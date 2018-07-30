An emergency closure was enacted last week to protect wild summer steelhead and early returning fall Chinook on the mainstem Umpqua River. The emergency regulation, covers the Umpqua River from the Scottsburg Bridge (Highway 38) to River Forks Boat Ramp in Roseburg. through September 30th — and may be extended, if necessary.
Above the Scottsburg Bridge angling now is prohibited within a 200-foot radius of all tributaries in the Umpqua River and in the tributaries themselves from the mouth to 200 feet upstream. This emergency regulation protects wild summer steelhead and fall Chinook salmon that hold in and around tributaries looking for colder water. Currently, the Umpqua River has abnormally low flows and high water temperatures due to drought conditions.
“The Umpqua River at Elkton was 79 degrees Wednesday morning, and we know that temperature will be higher in the late afternoons. We believe the closure is needed to help protect our native fish that use these areas of cooler water,” said Greg Huchko, Umpqua District fisheries biologist. “Salmon and steelhead begin to have a tough time when water temperatures reach the upper 60s, and we aren’t seeing a cooling trend any time in the near future.”
This emergency regulation was also in effect in late June 2015 and had public support. Anglers not familiar with the Umpqua River may have difficulty recognizing some smaller tributaries until they are much closer than 200 feet from them.
The latest issue of In-Fisherman contained some very interesting data derived from surveys conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. For some reason, nearly 2 million anglers who fished the Great Lakes were excluded from the survey — possibly because their data was quite different from freshwater anglers fishing in the rest of the United States. At any rate, when comparing the survey results from 2011 and 2016, some interesting trends were revealed.
There were 29.5 million freshwater anglers who fished non-Great Lakes freshwater in the United States in 2016 — a nearly 9 percent increase from 2011. Black bass (largemouth, smallmouth and spotted) were the largest angler subgroup with 9.6 million anglers in 2016 — but those 9.6 million bass anglers represented a decline of 11 percent from the 10.6 million bass anglers in 2011.
Panfish were the next largest angling subset with 8.4 million anglers trying it in 2016. The number of panfish anglers increased 1.1 million or 11.5 percent from 2011. The next most popular angling subset was catfish, including bullhead catfish, with 8.1 million anglers participating in 2016 — an increase of eight percent from 2011.
Trout and crappie tied for the fourth most popular angling subset with 7.8 million participants in 2016 — but with very different trends. The number of trout anglers declined by 600,000 anglers or 8 percent from 2011 while the number of crappie anglers increased by 700,000 or nearly 13 percent.
Five million anglers pursued striped bass, white bass or hybrids in 2016 — an increase of more than 13 percent from 2011.
3.4 million anglers pursued walleyes in 2016 — an increase of 900,000 or an increase of 36 percent. Pike, musky and pickeral anglers increased by 100,000 between 2011 and 2016 with the 1.7 million participants in 2016 representing an increase of 6 percent.
The number of salmon anglers in 2016 dropped to 900,000 from the 1.2 million in 2011 — a decrease of 25 percent — and the number of steelhead anglers in 2016 dropped to 400,000 from 600,000 in 2011 — a decrease of 33 percent.
More than any other angling sub-groups, the decline in the number of trout, steelhead and salmon anglers may be attributable to habitat degradation or climate change and the trend may be ongoing as both habitat degradation and climate change are difficult subjects to effectively address.
A couple of new state fish records were established by Washington saltwater anglers recently. John Sly of Tacoma caught a 7.54-pound redbanded rockfish while jigging bait out of Westport, which established Washington’s initial state record for the species.
Richard Hale of Tukwila broke a month-old state record for arrowtooth flounder when his 5.93-pounder eclipsed the 3.89-pound previous record by an incredible 39 percent. Hale caught his flounder while drift fishing with bait out of Neah Bay,
In an article in the Capital Press last week, an Okanogan County woman was treed by a pack of wolves. Making the story even more interesting was that a planned helicopter rescue was initially was “blocked” by WDFW officials. The WDFW officials backed down when it appeared that the sheriff’s department was going to attempt the rescue anyway.
The wolves scattered when the helicopter reached the site and the woman climbed down from the tree uninjured.
While the helicopter reached the incident site in less than 15 minutes, an attempted rescue without the copter would have taken more than two hours. The initial reluctance of WDFW to OK a helicopter rescue is sure to give the department a very public black eye — which would have been much worse if the woman had suffered serious injury or death.
Oregon is having one of its worse years ever regarding wildfires and the Lower Deschutes River now has a second serious, currently uncontrolled, fire mere days after dealing with a fire that burned vegetation down to the river’s edge on the lower several miles above the Columbia. The new fire is in the Macks Canyon area.
The ODFW has scheduled a series of meetings to receive public input regarding bottomfish and halibut regulations for 2019. The closest meeting will be held at the North Bend Library on Thursday, August 9th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Anglers fishing out of Winchester Bay for ocean salmon continue to have the highest success rate at .40 retained salmon per angler/trip, but Newport has been hot — raising its catch rate from .30 salmon per angler/trip through July 15th to .37 retained salmon per anger/trip through July 22nd.
Striper fishing on the Smith River continues to be slow, but the spawning run of redtail surfperch above Winchester Bay was hot last week with some anglers getting quick boat limits.
Tuna have moved farther offshore and windy conditions have made them virtually unreachable by sport anglers.
Most of the freshwater lakes in our area offering decent early morning fishing for warm water fish.