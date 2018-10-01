As of October 1st, anglers can once again fish waters deeper than 180 feet using conventional bottomfishing techniques and be able to keep lingcod, greenling and black and blue rockfish. The daily limit for lingcod is two fish at least 22-inches in length and the separate daily limit for bottomfish such as greenling and black and blue rockfish is five fish. The retention of cabezon is still not allowed due to a still-existing emergency closure.
Long leader bottomfishing in marine waters at least 240 feet deep is still legal, but lingcod, greenling and black and blue rockfish are not legal to keep. The daily limit for the mid-depth bottomfish species legal to keep is 10 fish.
The final catch data for the nonselective ocean coho season is now in. The adjusted quota was 7,600 fish and the season only lasted for three Fridays and two Saturdays and the final tally was 6,898 cohos, or 90.8 percent of the quota. If the ODFW truly wants to micro-manage this fishery, they might want to think about the 702 cohos remaining in the quota that were not caught before the season was closed.
In fairness to the ODFW, the quota would almost certainly have been exceeded had the nonselective ocean coho season remained open one more day — since the average number of coho retained for each day of the five days of actual fishing was 1,378.
Last week bank anglers had a couple of awesome days casting spinners at Half Moon Bay and Osprey Point and boat anglers did well trolling herring last week at Winchester Bay, but the “bite” was short lived and comprised overwhelmingly of unkeepable wild cohos and anglers were quickly reminded that it hasn’t been a good salmon year for the entire Oregon coast — or the Washington coast too, for that matter.
The recreational ocean crabbing season is coming to a close. The last day will be October 15th and on December 1st the ocean crabbing season will reopen unless there are elevated levels of toxins. The commercial crab fishery may voluntarily choose to delay reopening due to low meat content in the crabs they test or unacceptably low prices offered them.
Low river levels have led to increased salinity levels which has allowed legal-sized crabs to move upriver at least two miles on the Umpqua, Siuslaw and Coquille rivers and crabbing has been good. Crabbing in Oregon’s rivers and bays is legal all year and should remain productive until heavy rains move the crabs seaward.
Fishing for surfperch along the beaches in our area has been slow, but could pick up at any time.
Fishing for striped bass has been slow on Smith River and it seems that nobody has been fishing the Umpqua River for stripers. The Coquille River has recently been producing the best striper fishing, but success has been inconsistent with the best fishing occurring above the Highway 101 Bridge near Bandon.
Slightly cooler water temperatures have allowed for some improvement in bass and panfish angling. Unlike central and eastern Oregon, where bass and panfish angling is already in afternoon and early evening mode, the Oregon coast and western Oregon are still capable of producing decent fishing all day. But as water temperatures drop, afternoons and evenings will become the most productive times.
However the best time for crappie is almost always in the evening and during periods of low light. As for bluegills, they will have moved off shore, but should still bite well during periods of stable weather.
As water temperatures drop on the Umpqua, smallmouth bass catches decrease numbers-wise, but the chances of catching larger fish increase. Smallmouth bass fishing has recently improved on the Smith River and the fishery is not yet dominated by small bass as is the Umpqua. The smallies in Woahink Lake have moved to somewhat deeper water and drop shot techniques or whole nightcrawlers might be the way to go. Scented plastics on small to medium-sized jigheads should also work. During a late August bass tournament on Woahink, 12 to 14-inch smallies dominated the catch.
Yellow perch usually bite well during cool weather and if you should catch a 14 or 15-inch perch, remind yourself that it could have been an Oregon state record — if you had caught it in February or March.
Cooler water temperatures should improve the trout bite for uncaught, carryover or searun trout. Several Coos County lakes are slated to be stocked later this month, but Garrison Lake, in Port Orford, is scheduled to be planted this week with 867 trophy trout. Garrison Lake seems to have more than its share of large carryover trout.
For those anglers that usually fish Wickiup Reservoir for trophy brown trout in the fall and are now looking for a “plan B,” both Paulina and East Lake contain trophy browns. Although Paulina holds the unofficial Oregon record (35 and 1/2 pounds) as well as the official state record (28 pounds and 5 ounces), East Lake currently offers much better brown trout angling.
Other options for sizable browns include Miller Lake and Lake of the Woods, both of which allow trout fishing 24 hours per day the entire year. Miller Lake offers the better fishing, but both lakes have produced multiple browns weighing at least 12 pounds.
I know, from personal experience, that the Deschutes River, in the Crooked River Ranch area, have produced browns of more than 15 pounds. Toketee and Lemolo reservoirs, on the North Umpqua River, have each produced brown trout weighing more than 14 pounds.
Other streams that have produced brown trout weighing more than ten pounds include the Rogue River above Lost Creek Reservoir, the Williamson River, the Wood River and the Sprague River.
Although the Owyhee River below Owyhee Reservoir is a very highly rated brown trout stream, the browns seem to top out at about 8 or 9 pounds.
Pete Heley works parttime at the Stockade Market & Tackle, across from A’ Dock, in Winchester Bay where he is more than happy to swap fishing info with anyone.