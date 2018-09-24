The nonselective ocean coho season is now officially over with last Friday’s opener. Anglers could have fished for four to six hours on Saturday without exceeding the quota, but I cannot, and I am pretty sure that the ODFW cannot, figure out how to make partial-day openers work — which is why they never have them.
Currently only Chinook salmon of at least 24-inches in length are legal to keep while salmon fishing in the ocean.
Some wildly optimistic anglers continue to think there will be a nonselective coho season in coastal rivers, but there hasn’t been one in several years and without a major improvement in coho numbers — there may never again be a nonselective coho season for coastal rivers.
The coho seasons that run from Oct. 1st through December on Siltcoos, Tahkenitch and Tenmile lakes are nonselective seasons that allow the taking of either wild or finclipped coho salmon. Throughout October, November and December, second rod licenses are invalid on these three lakes — even though these lakes almost never have salmon in them on Oct. 1st.
Salmon are showing up in increasing numbers in the “mud hole” at the mouth of Winchester Creek — but have not yet started biting well. In the last few weeks Osprey Point has been far more productive than Half Moon Bay in giving up keeper salmon to spinner flinging bank anglers. A bassfishing friend of mine caught a salmon the first time he fished a “Rattletrap” at Winchester Bay.
A few Chinook salmon are starting to show up at Sawyer’s Rapids and if this year’s fishing is anything like previous years, the bite will be an early morning one. The aerated water immediately below chute does allow the salmon to be somewhat more active. The cohos that reach Sawyers seem to hold on the far, or north side, of the large shallow pool just downstream from Sawyer’s Rapids. Only finclipped coho salmon are legal to keep in Oregon’s coastal rivers.
October trout plants are not yet listed on the ODFW website, but last October, Upper Empire Lake, Saunders Lake, Butterfield Lake and Bradley Lake all received trout plants.
Crabbing at Winchester Bay continues to be good, but “A” Dock was closed to crabbing. The reason for the closure was because a boat returning after dark couldn’t use the moorage space they paid for because of unattended crab traps left overnight.
Salmon Harbor, trying to do the right thing, relented slightly a few days later, and clearly marked an area at the very end of the dock where people could crab — but only while they were watching their crab gear. The current policy is that unattended pots or traps on “A” Dock will be confiscated.
Recreational ocean crabbing will close on October 15th and remain closed through November.
Bottomfishing in marine waters deeper than 180 feet is slated to reopen on Oct. 1st. Cabezon are still under an emergency closure.
An angler who caught a couple of jumbo pile perch last September while fishing with sand shrimp on the western side of Winchester Bay’s East Boat Basin stated that there are pile perch there this year that dwarf the pile perch caught last fall — and pile perch to 3 1/2 pounds were caught last fall.
Concerning the Wickiup Reservoir disaster, factors outside of human control were lack of rainfall and lack of snowpack. But the rate of water withdrawal could have been greatly lessened — if not for an agreement to release enough water to protect the habitat of the black spotted frog. The agreement mandated water releases sufficient to drain the reservoir during years with minimal snowpack.
Last week, juvenile kokanee were observed swimming in large numbers near the dam and being heavily preyed upon by fish-eating birds including white pelicans. The reservoir’s rainbow, brown and brook trout have two choices — either drop down through the dam, which doesn’t have a screen, or swim upstream until they find some deeper, slower-moving water. Hopefully, they will choose the latter.
As for the fish that drop down through the dam, they will heavily impact the resident trout and whitefish in the Deschutes River. A Bend biologist I talked to said that the river doesn’t have the proper food for kokanee and they will almost certainly perish before reaching suitable water in Lake Billy Chinook, which is more than 50 river miles downstream. Although there will be many obstacles, Billy Chinook will almost certainly receive some of Wickiup’s largemouth bass and brown bullhead catfish. The Deschutes River below the dam may offer decent bassfishing next summer
In future years, Wickiup Reservoir or the Deschutes River will continue to receive some warmwater fish from Crane Prairie Reservoir. But warmwater fish populations won’t build unless there is some slackwater water in the reservoir in the fall and winter. Sad facts about the once great reservoir is that it won’t be a decent bass fishery in my lifetime and it may never regain the honor of being Oregon’s top spot for lunker brown trout.
It remains to be seen how much havoc the hundreds of thousands of fish in the reservoir’s 10,000 surface acres (when full) will cause after being forced into the Deschutes River below the dam.
Pete Heley works parttime at the Stockade Market & Tackle, across from A’ Dock, in Winchester Bay where he is more than happy to swap fishing info with anyone.