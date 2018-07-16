The Oregon Coast Anglers will hold their third annual banquet and auction on Saturday, July 21, at the Reedsport Community Center.
The doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m. The menu includes a hand-carved prime rib buffet dinner catered by Tides Inn. The event also will include games, raffles and live and silent auctions.
The price for an individual ticket is $55 and includes dinner, and OCA hat and a one-year membership with Oregon Coast Anglers. Guest tickets are $25.
Tickets are available at Turman Tackle in Old Town Reedsport.
All proceeds are dedicated to improving South Coast angling.
Oregon Coast Anglers is a non-profit organization of anglers united to preserve and increase angling opportunities along the South Coast from Florence to Brookings. The group’s goals are to address the reasons behind lost angling opportunities and to work to restore those opportunities and create new ones.
General meetings are held the first Thursday of each month at the Winchester Bay RV Park Recreation Center. At the meetings, people are invited to say hello to old friends and meet new ones; keep up to date on angling news, project progress, upcoming projects and events; and share fishing stories of successful and not-so-successful outings.
For more information, contact Melvina Adolf by phone at 541-271-1045 or email at madolf@earthlink.net.