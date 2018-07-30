The North Coos American Legion baseball team with its five Reedsport players has advanced to the Class A regional tournament in Lewiston, Idaho.
North Coos won the state title over the weekend at Clyde Allen Field, beating Hillsboro in the championship game 15-1 on Sunday.
North Coos went 4-1 during the tournament and enters the regional with a 31-4 record overall. The regional tournament, the highest level for Class A (Class AAA has a World Series), starts Aug. 9.
North Coos celebrated its final win over Hillsboro with a dogpile, something the team hoped to do all season and that neither of the two high schools it draws from — Reedsport and North Bend — got to do during the spring despite phenomenal seasons.
“It feels pretty good, since we never got to for high school,” Reedsport’s Dallas McGill said. “It feels pretty good to do that for summer ball.”
McGill played a key role throughout the week with his bat and in a key victory over Hillsboro on Friday with his arm.
In his one game on the mound, he pitched a complete-game, four-hitter in a 1-0 North Coos victory — the lone run coming on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning.
McGill was a terror with his bat all weekend. He had doubles in three of the five games, clubbed a grand slam homer in a 19-2 win over Dr. Randol’s (when he drove in six runs), and had more than a handful of walks as teams carefully pitched around him.
“I’ve been working on my hitting,” McGill said. “It’s nice to see it pay off.”
Analco had been in a slump with his bat, but came through against Hillsboro in the championship game, following a sacrifice fly by McGill with an RBI single to give the Waterfront a 2-0 lead in the first inning. He finished the game with two hits and two RBIs, which delighted him.
“I’ve been struggling the past couple weeks,” he said.
Reedsport’s other three players — Kyle Barnes, AJ Stoltey and Hayden Wisehart also helped at times during the week. Barnes pitched two innings in the win over Dr. Randol’s and Stoltey and Wisehart both scored runs in the win.
The Reedsport players have enjoyed working with the different coaching staff during the American Legion season, which adds a different perspective to the outstanding coaching they get during the high school year.
“It’s been great having coaches who know what we’re capable of, that we already made it to the state championship last year and added some pieces that we didn’t have pitching-wise and added a few more (bats),” Barnes said.
The Reedsport players talked repeatedly about how the confidence of North Coos head coach Brad Horning and his assistants helped inspire the players.
The result was the state championship, a run that opened with a 5-0 win over Klamath Falls and followed with the win over Dr. Randol’s, the first victory over Hillsboro and a close loss to North Jackson before the championship game.
The reward is the trip to regionals.
“We’re ready,” Analco said.