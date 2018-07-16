The North Coos American Legion baseball team with five Reedsport players has clinched the title for the Area 4 North Division.
North Coos hosts the Legion A State Tournament at Clyde Allen Field in North Bend starting on July 25.
North Coos finished the league season with an 18-2 record, avenging its two losses to Roseburg Pepsi by sweeping the Bottlecaps last week.
Reedsport’s Dallas McGill and Lucas Moe of North Bend combined on a three-hitter in the opener, a 10-3 victory. McGill also had a double and run in the first game. North Coos won the second game 14-3.
North Coos clinched the title by sweeping Dr. Randol’s, the other Roseburg-area team, 11-1 and 5-4 on Sunday.
Kyle Barnes played a key role in a three-run rally in the sixth inning that gave the Waterfront the win in the nightcap by drawing a leadoff walk to start the surge. McGill had a go-ahead double in the inning.
Barnes also combined with Mane Freeman on a five-hitter in the game — the two striking out 11 batters between them.
North Coos had two more doubleheaders this week to finish the regular season, at Phoenix on Tuesday (results were not available by press time) and at home against North Eugene on Thursday to tune up for the state tournament.