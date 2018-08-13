The North Coos American Legion baseball team placed in the top four in the Class A Northwest Regional tournament in Lewiston, Idaho, its run in the tournament ending Monday with a loss to the Cody Cubs of Wyoming.
Reedsport had four players at regionals and all contributed, especially in the team’s two wins.
North Coos lost its opener to Cody 16-3, but Javier Analco drove in the team’s first run with a double to the fence. Dallas McGill had a pair of hits in the loss.
That put the Waterfront immediately into the losers bracket, but the team bounced back with two straight wins.
North Coos beat tournament host Lewis Clark 12-4 on Saturday. McGill pitched a gem, throwing the first six innings and giving up two hits and two runs while striking out 11.
McGill also had a single and scored a run in North Coos’ eight-run third inning.
North Coos again stayed alive by beating the Burley Green Sox 16-11 on Sunday.
McGill had an RBI double in the first inning, a two-run single in the third and an RBI walk in the pivotal sixth inning, when North Coos scored five to break an 11-all tie. Jayden Frank of North Bend hit a grand slam in the inning.
Kyle Barnes had a single and walk and scored two runs in the win and AJ Stoltey had two runs and an RBI single in the win.
But North Coos lost to Cody again 5-2 on Monday, coming up a win short of the championship round.
McGill just missed a home run in the first inning, settling for a double off the fence. Barnes had a single to help set up the second North Coos run.
Though North Coos came up short in the regional, the Waterfront had a great summer, finishing with a 33-6 record. Reedsport’s Hayden Wisehart also played on the team during the season.