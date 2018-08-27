Stability, in all its orderly splendor, has been foreign to the Reedsport football team in recent years.
First it was the legend Lynn Fulps to fill what was supposed to be a temporary vacancy for a year. Fulps then suddenly came back last year when the newly dubbed head coach didn’t see the start of the season.
The Brave made the playoffs each year, but the lack of stability created a hungry group at Ruppe Field. Add in new head coach Boe Pickett, and excitement is high in the Reedsport locker room.
“I’m passionate about football,” Pickett said. “Basically, my philosophy is to make it fun and fast-paced for the kids. We run an offense that we can adapt to whatever we have. Defensively is kind of the same, just adapt to what we got.”
Pickett enters Reedsport as a self-described football man with experience at various places. He’s coached at the middle school level. He’s coached at the high school level, including a couple years coaching running backs and the freshmen at North Bend, where he was part of the state championship team two seasons ago.
Not only does the success of some past teams give Pickett instant credibility with the players, it also itself creates excitement and unity.
Unlike past years, when school broke for the summer with uncertainty or false certainty swirling around the football program, school broke in June this year with everybody knowing Pickett would be coaching.
“Knowing that he’s gonna stay, he’s really into football,” senior Griffin Lavigne said. “I just really respect him. I didn’t have any doubts about him.”
Pickett endeavored to get kids into the weight room and out once camp started.
He succeeded. Reedsport has north of 30 players out for football and nearly all of them consistently worked out together.
“He have more kids than ever out here playing,” Lavigne said, “and it’s because of him.”
Reedsport opens the season Friday with a game at Neah-Kah-Nie. The Brave are home next week to face Oakland and then have three more road games in a row, including the league opener Sept. 28 at Toledo.