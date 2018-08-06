Monica Vaughn grew up an Oregon Ducks fan. Her dad, Chris, is a University of Oregon graduate, after all, and the family loves sports.
But when it came time for college, the Reedsport golf star headed to the desert, where she became a multi-time All-American for Arizona State University.
She capped her sensational college career by winning the NCAA individual title and then leading the Sun Devils to the team crown in 2017.
But Vaughn is a big Ducks fan again now, after being named the new assistant coach for Oregon’s women’s program.
“I’m so excited,” she said.
Vaughn is the assistant for new Oregon coach Derek Radley, who was hired in July after six years at Arizona. He started as an assistant coach and was promoted to associate head coach in 2016. The Wildcats won the NCAA title this spring.
Vaughn and Radley got to know each other during her college career — the Sun Devils and Wildcats were often in tournaments against each other.
“We always said hi and had a quick chat when we saw each other out there,” she said.
Vaughn didn’t get to know D too well, but knew from talking with his players how well-respected he was as a coach. That made the decision to join the Oregon program easy when he reached out to her.
“Coach D is so positive and has a type of energy and extensive knowledge that’s so much fun to be around,” she said.
She is jumping right into recruiting for the Ducks at an American Junior Golf Association event in San Diego next week.
“I’m going to get a taste of what recruiting will be like super soon,” she said.
She expressed her excitement on Facebook, saying “I could not be more pumped” about the position.
But she also spoke fondly of her former school.
“For all my Devils out there, you know I could never forget my time at ASU and the love and guidance from my coaches there,” she said. “I’m so grateful to have so many positive role models surrounding me.”
Vaughn was the Oregon Golf Association and Pacific Northwest Association golfer of the year in 2010 after a phenomenal summer during which she won several regional amateur titles.
She won state titles for Reedsport in 2011 and 2013. At Arizona State she was the Pac-12 women’s golfer of the year, the Honda Award winner for golf and Arizona State University’s female Tom Hanson Award Winner in 2017. She also was on the United States team for the Curtis Cup in 2016.
She also was a stellar student, graduating magna cum laude and earning first-team Pac-12 all-academic honors as a sophomore, junior and senior.