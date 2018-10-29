Reedsport’s volleyball team came up short of a return trip to the Class 2A state tournament when the Brave fell to top-ranked Kennedy in the playoffs on Saturday.
Coach James Hixenbaugh said the Brave played well for the first set in a 25-20, 25-14, 25-11 victory by the Trojans.
Kennedy will face Glide in the quarterfinals at the state tournament on Friday at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. The top eight seeds for the playoffs all won at home Saturday, including Sunset Conference champion Coquille, which rallied from two sets down to beat Vernonia.
In Reedsport’s loss, Makenzie Seeley had 11 assists, Jenna Corcoran had seven kills and Riley Wright had five blocks. The trio were among the team’s top players and will be key returners next year when the Brave seek a return to the tournament.
Reedsport graduates five players — Erin Sharp, Jordan Priest, Paige Hausmann-Noel, Alyssa Neves and Taylor Joy.
The younger players valued the work of the seniors, Wright said last week.
“They want it for us,” she said. “They want us to work hard.”
Seeley and Kendallynn Bond are juniors and Wright, Yesenia Velazquez, Aubree Rohde, Cheyenne McCart and Divinity Farris all are sophomores. Corcoran is a freshman.
Reedsport finished the season with a 12-14 record. Of those 14 losses, 10 came to teams that advanced to state tournaments this week.
Before the trip to Kennedy, the Reedsport players and Hixenbaugh said the experience would be valuable.
“We have a young team,” Seeley said. “It’s good.”
“We’ll know what to expect next year,” added Wright.
Hixenbaugh also added last week that he hoped the team would learn the value of winning the league title as it looks ahead.
“It will show the girls how important it is to win league and not go on the road,” he said.