The delay in late fall rain has kept the Forest Hills Country Club golf course in great playing shape.
“The course is in really good shape,” Forest Hills Pro Todd Bigley said last week.
Even when it does start to rain, as long as it’s not too heavy for too many days, the course should remain playable, Bigley said.
“The greens stay pretty good,” he said. “It’s soggy in the fairways.
“Certain holes are better than others.”
Mostly this time of year, the course is enjoyed by members. On one sunny afternoon last week, there were only a handful of groups playing.
Unfortunately, the course also has been enjoyed in recent weeks by a herd of elk.
“The elk visit just about every day,” he said.
The sheer size of the animals means they can cause damage. A bull walked across the first green, leaving huge hoofprints that needed to be repaired.
Fortunately, Forest Hills has an outstanding greenskeeper in Rick Miska, who has been at the course three decades, and he was able to repair the damage and keep the course in good playing shape.
For more information on Forest Hills Country Club, visit the course or call the pro shop at 541-271-2626.