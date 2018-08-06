Fall practice officially starts next week for Oregon high schools.
Reedsport’s football team practices from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wedesday and Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Reedsport’s volleyball team will continue to practice at the Reedsport Community Center until work in the gym is finished.
The JV team practices from 2 to 4 p.m. and the varsity from 4 to 6 Monday through Wednesday. Both teams practice from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
The cross country team's practices will be at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday at the track.