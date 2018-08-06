The Coastal Classic women’s tournament is scheduled for Aug. 25-26.
The event is for two-person teams with a fee of $150 per team and includes a practice round on Aug. 24 (or earlier in the week).
The first day of the tournament, Aug. 25, starts with a skills challenge at 11 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. and will be played in a scramble format. The round will be followed by a hosted dinner.
The second day starts with a continental breakfast at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and play in the chapman format.
For more information, call the Forest Hills Pro Shop at 541-271-2626 or visit the shop.