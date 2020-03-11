REEDSPORT — It was an unfamiliar sight: the Reedsport softball team practicing outside in March.
“It was exciting to get back out here and it was crazy that our first week was on the field and not in the gym,” said Makenzie Seeley after two straight seasons of inopportune softball weather dominated the first month of the season.
“So the energy, I feel like, was better than it has been in past years when we had been in the gym for the first three weeks and we barely get to see the field because of all the rain. The girls are excited for the season.”
After finishing a game under .500 a year ago the Brave are hoping to return to the success of the 2018 team that saw the team ranked sixth in state and receive a playoff berth.
Head coach Jack Walker is trying to find the right combination to get back to a winning season.
“Lost a couple good players, but we’re working a couple pitchers. We have one, Haylee Sams, who is a little above the rest but we have some others coming,” said Walker. “A catcher there, Ilene (Glover), she’s a powerful hitter. Our shortstop Aubree Rohde and a couple of those slappers — we’re pretty optimistic this year.”
On the pitching front, Sams has been working back from a broken heel that kept her out for the entirety of last season. The junior last saw the field in her freshman season.
“It’s really exciting for me to be back and just feel like part of the girls and part of the team. It makes me just even more ready for the season and we just want to do better and come back stronger,” said Sams, who has been honing in on her pitching since November. “Everyone is really excited because last year I felt was a big rebuilding year for everyone. So everyone has a more positive attitude and is more ready for this.”
With Sams looking to hold things down on the mound, the Brave are looking to get big years from Kendallynn Bond in the outfield in addition to Aubree Rohde at shortstop.
“She’s going to be really good at the shortstop position. I’m really excited for her,” said Seeley, a utility player who especially likes playing second. “She comes out with a lot of fire at practice and she’s playing really hard, like she has something to prove to somebody. With her throws it’s like, who are you? Where were you for all these years?”
Reedsport will begin the season on the road at Oakland on March 18 before heading to the Grant Union Spring Break Invite the week of March 22. The first home game of the year is against Yoncalla on Monday March 30.
The league season will kick off on April 7 against the combined Siletz Valley and Eddyville Charter team.
Until then, Walker is just hoping the team continues to do what they have been doing since the start of practice last week.
“Just having a good time. As long as they keep having fun we’ll see where it goes. Mainly, we come in to have fun every day,” he said. “And leave happy at night.”