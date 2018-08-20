The Bill Humphreys Memorial Golf Scramble will celebrate its silver anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 2, at Reedsport’s Forest Hills Country Club. This is the 25th year for the event, which benefits high school and junior golf programs in Reedsport, and is largely responsible for the continued existence of these programs.
The nine-hole event typically draws 70 or more golfers. Players of all skill levels are welcome, including novice and junior golfers. Golf starts at 2 p.m., with the scramble format keeping the duration to about three hours.
Entry fee is $30 per player, which includes a post-match meal. Chances for raffle prizes — including sporting gear, gift baskets, and golf outings at regional courses — will also be available for purchase. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to take advantage of these opportunities.
Local businesses, organizations and groups can also participate through a team sponsorship of $100. Sponsorship includes team name, one complimentary team participant, as well as on-course signage at the event.
Full or partial teams, or individuals, are asked to sign-up in advance. A printable registration form for sponsorship or golf participation is available through the event’s Facebook page: “Bill Humphreys Memorial Golf Scramble” or at www.bravesboosters.com.