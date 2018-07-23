Mark Bedard’s team won the annual Jack Dunn Memorial Scramble on Saturday, but the big winner was Forest Hills Country Club.
The tournament is the club’s annual fundraiser, with all money raised going back into the club for maintenance and other needs.
“This is the most important day of the year for Forest Hills,” said board member Joe Zelinsky after the tournament.
He noted that just last week, the board approved the purchase of a $9,000 fairway mower. A separate members donation drive brought in about $5,600 of that cost, but the Jack Dunn tournament also helped.
Forest Hills also had one big on-course expense during the year, replacing a failed culvert on the fifth hole that has greatly improved that part of the course during rainy weather.
Forest Hills will continue to work toward replacing outdated equipment.
“Due to wonderful, generous people in our community, we are making it happen,” said Alison Myers, who coordinated the tournament with her husband, Harvey.
This year’s Jack Dunn tournament included 58 golfers on 10 teams.
A Silent auction and 50-50 raffle helped bring in additional funds and the tournament had more than 40 tee sponsors, including businesses and other individuals from Reedsport and other South Coast cities.
The post-race lunch was catered by Schooner Inn Café.
Bedard’s team included his son, Nick, as well as Zelinski, Rob Hague, Mark White and John Gunther. The group shot a 57 (15-under) and received the coveted winners’ T-shirt.
Second place went to the team of Brian, Grady, Greg and Daulton Strowbridge, along with Jeremy Calcote and Gary Haukoos at 60.
Two teams shot 61: Shawn Leake, Sam Scott, Joe Belmonte, Leonard Skinner and Dave Duble; and Mary and Ray Malmberg, Ruby and Jim Koenig, and Deb and Doug Manthe.
Teams at 62 included John Barry, Gary Wilkins, Marcy Turner, Bryan Owen and Jim Osborne; Harvey and Alison Myers, Terry Lavigne, Don Bangs, Rhoda Zaph and Pete McGowan; and James and Arselia Wright, Dan and Patty St. John, Dave Guschausky, athy Curtis and Kate Kiehlbauch.
Teams at 63 were Jim and Kelly Johnson, Ron Lewis, Brad Allred, Craig Hunter and Josh Wells; Jim Joseph, George Langdon, Tom Huebner, Harold Smiley, Dan Henderson and John Creager; and Herb and Frank Hedges, Alex Emmons, Bill Hardy, Ken MacRae and Pete Stock.
Closest to pin awards were won by Leonard Skinner (No. 1), Terry Lavigne (women) and Dave Duble (men) on No. 2, Ron Lewis on No. 4, Bryan Owen on No. 5, Kate Kiehlbauch (women) and David Guschausky (men) on No. 6, Duble with a hole-out on No. 7 and Dan St. John on No. 9.
Jack Dunn was a beloved member of Forest Hills Country Club. He died in 2005 at the age of 82.