The South Coast’s two Babe Ruth all-star teams had successful runs at their respective Pacific Northwest regional tournaments last week.
The 13-year-odl team suffered a pair of heartbreaking one-run losses after leading in the seventh inning to start its regional in Calgary, Alberta. But South Coast won its final two games, with Reedsport player Miguel Velazquez providing a big boost in the first win.
Velazquez pitched the first four innings of the 6-4 win over Montana, allowing four hits and two runs. He also had an RBI in the win.
South Coast finished the week with an 8-7 win over South Washington, placing seventh.
Velazquez finished the week with two RBIs.
The South Coast 13- to 15-year-old all-stars opened with an 11-4 loss to Central Idaho, but bounced back with a 5-2 win over The Dalles, a 13-6 win over Wyoming and a forfeit win over a Portland team to reach the semifinals.
South Coast lost to the eventual champions from South Washington 13-7 in the semifinals, with 11 of the runs coming in a disastrous first inning.
Justin Cassaro of Reedsport was on the team, which tied for third place in the event.