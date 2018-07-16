The South Coast’s two Babe Ruth all-star teams both have advanced to the Pacific Northwest Regionals.
Both teams, the 13- to 15-year-old team and the 13-year-old team, won the Southern Oregon State Tournament in Klamath Falls.
Justin Cassaro is on the 15-year-old team and Miguel Velasquez is on the 13-year-old team.
The 13- to 15-year-old team won its state tournament by beating South Douglas County twice, by scores of 11-1 and 19-8.
The 13-year-old team took three games to win its title, beating Klamath Falls 13-3 on Friday before losing 5-4 on Saturday. South Coast won the final game 22-2.
The 13- to 15-year-old regional tournament is in Portland. South Coast faces Idaho on July 23 and North Oregon on July 24 before having a bye on July 25. South Coast faces Wyoming on July 26 and a team to be determined on July 27.
The top two teams from that group of five teams will go on to the semifinals.
The 13-year-old regionals is in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. South Coast opens against Wyoming on July 24, followed by a game against the host Calgary team on July 25. After a bye on July 26, South Coast faces Montana on July 27 and has another game against a team to be determined on July 28.