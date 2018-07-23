North Coos begins its run in the Class A state tournament at Clyde Allen Field on Wednesday against the Klamath Falls Cardinals.
The eight-team, double-elimination tournament runs through Sunday.
Five Reedsport players are on the squad, which also includes players from North Bend.
The American Legion season has been a continuation of a big spring for the Reedsport players. The Brave finished 24-2 in the high school season and North Coos is 27-3, giving the players a 51-5 record overall.
North Coos finished the regular season with doubleheader sweeps of Phoenix and North Eugene.
The Waterfront beat Phoenix 7-3 and 10-9.
In the big inning that clinched the opener, Javier Analco had a key walk, Kyle Barnes put down a sacrifice bunt and AJ Stoltey hit a sacrifice fly. Analco went 2-for-3 with a double and scored two runs and drove in one. Dallas McGill was 3-for-4 and had a run and an RBI.
Analco had three more hits in the nightcap and McGill had two runs and two RBIs. Stoltey pitched the seventh to pick up the save and Hayden Wisehart was the catcher.
Dallas McGill had a double in both games of the doubleheader against North Eugene, finishing with five hits overall and three RBIs. North Coos won 9-0 and 10-6.
In the state tournament, North Coos will play at 6 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday, no matter how North Coos does against Klamath Falls.
The other games Wednesday are Columbia Gorge of The Dalles against North Jackson at 9 a.m., Hillsboro against Roseburg Pepsi at noon and Dr. Randol’s of Douglas County against South Medford at 3 p.m.
Admission for each game is $6 for adults, $4 for students and free for children 5-and-under. Active military and members of the American Legion get in for free and a pass for a four-member family is $12.