Summer has finally reached our coastal community! The streets and stores are busy with visitors. People are on vacation and heading to the beach and the dunes. Looking at the weather forecast, we are at the perfect temperatures to enjoy the outdoors. Over the next couple of weeks, it will be sunny and in the low to mid 70’s.
As you plan your summer activities, don’t forget to stay hydrated. You have heard that our body weight is made up of 60 percent water. But do you know what percentage of water loss causes dehydration?
According to CNN Health, a 1 to 2 percent drop in your water weight percentage causes dehydration. What happens if you become dehydrated? Dehydration causes your skin to become dry. Your heart works harder because your blood becomes thicker. You might not recognize you are thirsty until you have become severely dehydrated. At this point, your body will start giving you signs such as headache, dizziness, light-headed, muscle cramping, nausea and vomiting. Check the color of your urine. If it’s too dark, you need to drink more fluids. If you have these symptoms, make sure to consult with your healthcare provider.
A little preparation, can help you stay hydrated. Drink water throughout the day. Your coffee in the morning counts. Stop by the Farmers Market or grocery store and buy some fresh produce. Food, fruits and vegetables also count towards your water intake. According to Karen Owoc, a human-performance specialist, lettuce is 95 percent water; oranges are 88 percent and apples are 84 percent. Let’s not forget watermelon! Remember to wear light-colored, loose clothing to help reduce sweating. Get out and enjoy the weather!
The providers at Lower Umpqua Hospital District wish you a fun and healthy summer. Should you have questions about dehydration, make sure to discuss them with your healthcare provider.