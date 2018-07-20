My name is James Edwards. I am currently serving serving as president of the council and also as acting mayor until such time until Mayor Dean Warner returns to duty. I have two sons: Michael, who lives in Lakeside and Justin, who lives in Springfield.
I consider myself a Lakeside native, as I spent my childhood here, from the age of 3 in 1952, until the age of 15. My father bought several lots at the south end of 12th Street, built a house, and raised our family there until he sold the property and we moved to Reedsport.
In those days, Lakeside was a great place to live and grow up, although I never appreciated it at the time. The lake was a short walk through the woods, where we spent many hours both summer and winter whiling away our time.
I attended grade school here in Lakeside, then went to high school in Reedsport. After high school, I was prepared to enter the Navy, but was rejected due to bad eyesight and a knee injury. So I went to work for International Paper Company, where I worked as a heavy equipment operator for 24 years. Unfortunately I was diagnosed with a serious eye disease, retinitis pigmentosa, and declared legally blind in 1991, forcing me to retire early.
After several years of traveling the country and finding ways to keep myself busy, I somehow found my way back to Lakeside and was hired by Don Higbee to manage LaPlaya Marina, where I am currently.
I got involved in Lakeside city government by attending a city council meeting one evening out of curiousity and continued attending meetings out of interest. I was convinced by friends to apply for a position on the Lakeside Planning Commission and served four years as a planning chairman. I found city planning extremely interesting and educational and I eventually stepped up to run for the city council. I find being a city councilor equally interesting and educational, yet at times extremely frustrating.
I believe all people who volunteer to serve their community do so with the same goal: to make our town a better place to live and to give their best effort at resolving the myriad of problems affecting our city (as in all cities). Most people who choose to volunteer are motivated by a desire to work for the greater good of, and to build and improve our community, a job made increasingly difficult with the ever changing needs and demands of a comunity with extremely limited resources.
I also serve as president of a statewide organization of blind and visually impaired people called the American Council of the Blind of Oregon, an organization whose mission is to advocate for the rights and equality of people who are blind. For those of you in the community who don't know, I have lost approximately 95 percent of my vision, so if you see me around town sometimes using a white cane or if I don't see you when you speak to me, that's why. I'm really not ignoring you.
Living in Lakeside and having the privilege to serve the community has been a rewarding life experience for me and one that I wouldn't trade for anything. Thank you!