The news headlines this week are all about wildfires. For example, there are the blazes to the south of us near Grants Pass, Medford and other southern Oregon cities. Then there is the monster fire threatening Redding, Calif. Thousands have been forced to evacuate and hundreds of homes lost. Ask those folks if they could use a kit. Did they have one ready to go? How much warning did they get? What all were they allowed to take with them? If you didn’t get last week’s column, email me and I will send it to you. But for now, let’s get started.
“How do I get started building my kit?” Truly some folks are simply overwhelmed by the task. “What do I buy? How much do I need? Where do I store my kit?” are all questions commonly asked. Each week for seven weeks I will create a list of items to buy and things to do. After seven weeks, if you follow the steps, you will have created a kit capable of getting you through the first three days of most disasters. My recommendation is that you keep building on your own until you have a minimum of 14 days’ supplies, but this is a great start.
Week Two shopping list:
1. Manual can opener.
2. First aid kit. Should start with gauze and bandages, tweezers, scissors and antiseptic ointment. Add some hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, suture kit, the list is endless.
3. Airtight bags, storage containers and a permanent marker. I find that both two gallon and five gallon buckets with lids are ideal for storage. Use the marker to list the contents and the date.
4. Extra prescription medications, eyeglasses and contact lens solutions. Collaborate with your doctor on this one. He (or she) will probably be sympathetic once you explain why you need extras. Your insurance provider may not be as sympathetic, but you might work with your pharmacy on this one.
5. Bring home another gallon of water.
6. Non-perishable food. Start with a few cans of meat, fruits, some peanut butter and crackers. Try to stick with food you are accustomed to eating.
7. Plastic sheeting, tarp and duct tape.
Tips for Week Two:
1. Collect your supplies in one place. When the lights are out and confusion reigns, it is just simpler when your kit is together.
2. Consider having two kits. One at home and one in your car. Not everyone is at home when disaster strikes. There is a multitude of kits on the market, but it is still best to build your own.
3. Rotate your stock of food, water, medicines and batteries every six months to ensure freshness.
Likewise, it seems as though a lot of folks don’t know where to start or what items to include in their kit. How about sitting down with your family and make a list of what you would need if you couldn’t go to the store or get to the bank for several days? Then go to work and bit by bit, build your kit. It can be a fun family project that has an added benefit of offering a greater piece of mind when a disaster does strike. Besides, everyone is invested in the project.
At latest word, fires are still raging in all three Western States. Reports are still coming in from Northern California and parts of Western Oregon that people are being evacuated out of their homes, although by now you would think they’d know it was coming.
Building a kit following this seven-part, step-by-step plan will give you the basics. You will have a 72 hour kit. It is my experience that most kits expand over time and eventually you will want to have a 14 day kit on hand, but this is a good beginning.
Things to buy for Week Three:
1. Dust filter masks. Look for the ones rated “N95”, they are designed to keep out airborne dust, pollen and possibly protection from disease.
2. Whistle to signal for help.
3. Finish buying water, at least one gallon per person per day.
4. Cash. Set aside as much as you can reasonably afford. Small bills are best. During a widespread power outage your debit card is of no value. Neither is the money you have stashed in a savings account. Put away some cash and then leave it untouched for actual emergencies.
5. Make copies of your important family documents. You can scan them to a USB stick and store it in either a “go bag” or other safe location away from your home. These documents may include copies of insurance policies, deeds, passports, birth certificates and titles to your vehicles.
6. Regular, unscented, household bleach for purifying water. Also pick up an eyedropper. Experts recommend 16 drops of bleach to purify one gallon of water.
7. Juice. Get the single-servings as refrigeration may not be available
8. Nutrition/high energy bars
Tips;
Plan and discuss how you would evacuate your home in the event of a sudden emergency.
Tap water may need to be purified with bleach in the event of a disaster. Consider purchasing or building a stand-alone water filter. (Email me for a free set of plans to build an effective, low-cost filter.)
Plan to have at least one can of meat or meat entree for each family member per day.
Select two places to meet with your family after an emergency or disaster-one near your home and one outside of your neighborhood in case it’s not safe to return.
Dave Robinson is a retired Postmaster and the author of "Disaster Prep For The Rest Of Us."