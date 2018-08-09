There are less than two weeks left and folks at Reedsport Foursquare Church are busy organizing school supplies, clothes and food for the 16th annual Family Festival to be held August 25 from 2-5 p.m.
In what has become a community wide effort to help families be ready for school, the church has packed and distributed over 3,000 backpacks in the last 15 years. All of this has happened because people in Reedsport want to help kids start school on the right foot. Besides the school supplies, free food, and clothing give-away, children can play games, win prizes, jump on inflatables, read books, and maybe even get their hair cut.
School supplies and clothes are still needed! Individuals or groups wishing to make donations of school supplies, door prizes, cash, or clean used clothing can bring them by the church located at 2900 Frontage Road or call the church at 541-271-4414.