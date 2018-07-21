Summer fun in the sun is what most of us are in search of. Going for long walks on the beach. Spending countless hours on the dunes or hiking. Having that adventurous escapade if just for the weekend.
As you prepare for a week or weekend full of fun, have you prepared for the unexpected. Who have you selected as your emergency contact in the event of an accident or if for some reason you don’t reach your destination. Do you have emergency contact information on you? How will First Responders know if you are on a certain medication which has an allergic reaction to medicine they would normal use? What about your child? What if he/she gets separated from you or in an accident.
This is not to scare you. We, at Lower Umpqua Hospital, are here to help you prepare for the unexpected. Visit our booth at the upcoming events listed below. We will be handing out emergency contact information cards to help you keep your information in one place. In addition, we will have fun interactive activities for the kids.
Visit the Lower Umpqua Hospital Booth at:
• DuneFest – Vendor Row – July 25 – 29 in Winchester Bay
• National Night Out – Tues, August 7, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Lions Park
• Lower Umpqua Hospital’s Health Fair – Friday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Reedsport Community Building
For additional information, contact Rosa Solano in Public Relations at 541-271-6336 or info@luhonline.com.