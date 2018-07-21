A little over a year ago, we embarked on an odyssey. We sought to start a brand new restaurant business with a whole lot of enthusiasm and good intentions, but short on experience and startup capital.
We were welcomed by the Reedsport business community and embraced enthusiastically by many regular customers who became our friends.
However, despite our best efforts, including many long hours and personal sacrifice, we reluctantly realized that we simply could not make it work financially. Some might call this a business failure. But we prefer to think of it as a learning experience — an experience we would not have had unless we had tried. The many customers we met and friends we made would not have happened otherwise.
We wish to thank the leadership at the City of Reedsport, the Reedsport/Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce, our loyal and trusted employees, and our many customers for their support. We wish we could be part of the continuing renaissance that is slowly but surely transforming this warm, friendly town in the “Heart of the Dunes.” We hope nothing but the best for Reedsport and its good citizens.
As we leave our restaurant, it is our hope that someone with a passion and desire to continue Reedsport’s growth will emerge as a potential buyer for our business. In the meantime, we embark now embark on a new odyssey as we relocate to eastern Oregon. But we will not soon forget the many friends and acquaintances we have made along the way in Reedsport.
Sincerely,
Chris and Sheryl Rush
Rogue River Coffee Company
Reedsport, OR