To all of the businesses and individuals who donated to the Gardiner Fourth of July fireworks display, thank you.
The Gardiner Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank everyone who donated the Fourth of July fireworks. We rely on donations to do the display. This year we came up short on donations. We need to meet our goal to be able to do the show next year. We are still collecting donations so we can do the show next year if you would like to donate.
Gardiner VFD
P.O. Box 102
Gardiner OR 97441
Any questions, call Marc Fullhart at 541-290-0798.
Your donations will make it possible to continue our Fourth of July tradition. Thank you.
Marc Fullhart and the Gardiner Volunteer Fire Department
Gardiner