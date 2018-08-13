REEDSPORT — Workers are moving fast to complete Dollar General.
The new store, just a block or so down from Umpqua Bank, will be one of the newest additions along Highway 101.
Mike Stults of Cross Development LLC gave a progress report. The Carrollton, Texas, company is the landlord and property owner.
This view shows the back side of Dollar General, which workers are building this spring and summer. Paving will be done later this August.
Work began April 16.
The general contractor is Merit Constructors. This firm is also based out of Carrollton and he said "however they are an Oregon licensed contractor."
Black Pearl Paving & Excavation of Roseburg serves as a key subcontractor.
"There are a number of other subcontractors," Stults said, including plumbers, electrical companies, and "all other standard trades."
"We have cleared the site," he said. "We are about 80 percent completed with the building construction."
In his Aug. 9 phone interview, Stults said there'll be paving scheduled for later this month.
Plus laborers have put in all underground utilities.
"There are some minor items (to do) like propane," he said, or phone lines. "So yeah, just some miscellaneous stuff. But there's nothing out of schedule. We are on schedule so that's good."
Stults emphasized that once workers are done on the building, then Dollar General employees will take over with stocking and shelving. He said as to when Dollar General corporate personnel anticipate opening the store, "that is 100 percent out of my jurisdiction."
"So I would say construction (will be) complete late summer/early fall," he said.
Stults thanked city employees.
"The City of Reedsport has been exceptional to work with," he said. "Their city manager in particular -- he's held a very high standard for customer service and guidance."
Angela Petkovic handles media relations for Dollar General and addressed other questions regarding the business, which is at 1915 Winchester Ave.
"At this time, a grand opening is slated for early fall 2018, but understand that construction progress may alter this date," she noted. "When choosing store locations, meeting customers' needs is Dollar General's top priority. The company looks for places where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice."
The store will employ about six to 10 workers, depending on what Reedsport will need. Those interested in applying can do so at www.dollargeneral.com/careers. The Umpqua Post asked as to what the salary range of these six to 10 employees would be but she didn't respond to that inquiry.
The company sells: health and beauty products; home cleaning supplies; housewares; stationery; seasonal items and clothing. The corporation also sells packaged, refrigerated and frozen food. Additionally, Dollar General employees sells Proctor & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unilver, Kellogg's, General Mills, Nabisco, Hanes, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.