WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5
Coos Bay Farmers Market 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 50-400 Central Ave., Coos Bay. OSU Master Food Preservers will check pressure canning devices free. https://coosbaydowntown.org
THURSDAY, SEPT. 6
South Coast Inventors 6:30 p.m., Newmark Center Room 207, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Guest: Jonathan Sterling, President of Coos Bay Tech. southcoastinventors.org
Music on the Bay: Ripe the Band 7 p.m., Mingus Park Amphitheater, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. Carpool of walk if you can. Food and drink available.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 7
Coos Basin Salmon Derby BBQ 5-8 p.m., North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway, North Bend. Advance tickets $25, at the door $30. Live music by Caught Red Handed and silent auction till 7. www.morgancreekfishhatchery.org
Cranberry Festival 9 a.m.-7 p.m., various locations in Bandon. http://tourism.bandon.com/events
Coos Bay Downtown Wine Walk 5-7 p.m., start at Coos Bay Visitor Information Center, 50 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Map and glass for $10 donation. Proceeds are donated to various organizations. www.facebook.com/coosbaywinewalk
First Friday Night Market 5-9 p.m., Coos Head Food Co-op, 353 S Second St., Coos Bay. Local artisans, makers, growers, foods. Live music. outreach.chfc@gmail.com
Wine Tasting 5-7 p.m., Mindpower Gallery, 417 Fir Ave., Reedsport.
Live Music with Whiskey Tango Foxtrot 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 8
19th Coos Basin Salmon Derby 5 a.m.-6 p.m., Eastside and California Street Boat Ramps. Tickets available. Weigh-in at 6. www.morgancreekfishhatchery.org
Cranberry Festival 8 a.m.-6 p.m., various locations in Bandon. http://tourism.bandon.com/events
Coos County Out of the Darkness Walk 8:30 a.m.-noon, Ferry Road Park, off Sherman in North Bend. Register onsite or online at https://afsp.donordrive.com. Opening ceremony starts at 10 a.m., Walk till noon for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Port Orford Farmers Market 9 a.m.-noon, Community Co-op parking lot, 812 Oregon St., Port Orford. 541-287-2000
Coquille Valley Farmers Market 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., old GP site at the light, Highway 42 and Adams Street, Coquille. Look for the flags. Vendor space $5 a day. dwcountrystore@hotmail.com
Mill-Luck Salmon Celebration 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Mill Casino-Hotel, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. Demonstrations, classes, canoe races and traditional pit salmon barbecue. www.themillcasino.com
Jam & Open Mic Nite 6 p.m., God's House of Vision/Art Gallery & Studio 10 E First St., Coquille.
"Journey to the Reef" 7 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 229 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Admission: $5 for adults, $4 seniors and military with ID, $3 for 12 and younger. Surf movie.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 9
19th Coos Basin Salmon Derby 5 a.m.-3 p.m., Eastside and California Street Boat Ramps. Tickets available. Weigh-in at 3, must be lined up. Awards announced at Mill-Luck Salmon Celebration. www.morgancreekfishhatchery.org
Cranberry Festival 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., various locations in Bandon. http://tourism.bandon.com/events
Sunday Market 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Coos Bay Visitor Information parking lot, near Commercial and Broadway, Coos Bay. Featuring fresh local produce from Fat Dog Farm and John's Farm Fresh Produce until supplies run out.
Free Second Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Coos History Museum, 1210 N Front St., Coos Bay. www.cooshistory.org
Free Summer Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bandon Historical Society Museum, 270 Fillmore Ave. SE, Bandon.
Mill-Luck Salmon Celebration 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Mill Casino-Hotel, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. Demonstrations, classes, canoe races and traditional pit salmon barbecue. www.themillcasino.com
Local Authors Day 1-4 p.m., Port Orford Library, 1421 Oregon St., Port Orford. Meet local authors.
Sawduster's Veteran's Benefit & Barbecue 2 p.m., Sawdust Theatre, 120 N Adams, Coquille. Melodrama: Well Wishes & Wicked Wrongdoers or Ding, Dong, Dell: Threw Granny in the Wall. www.SawdustTheatre.com
European Street Faire 3-7 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 400 Highland, Coos Bay. Entertainment, games, music, dancing, shopping, food and drink. Proceeds will go to church Preschool and Food Cupboard.
Americana Sing-A-Long 4 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
Live Music with Austin Miller & Matthew Fowler 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.