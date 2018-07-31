REEDSPORT — One of the key draws to western Douglas County and the South Coast's cultural and historical past turns 25 years old this summer.
The Lower Umpqua Discovery Center celebrates this special anniversary in mid August.
Diane Novak has worked as the center's director since 2006 but "I've been with the center since it opened up in some capacity."
Novak speaks a bit modestly regarding her own role, mainly pointing to the hundreds of residents and others who've given of their time to help at the center.
"We couldn't run this place without volunteers," she emphasized. These roles include the gift shop and school tours.
The celebration wouldn't be complete however without you. Novak and her volunteers ask that you join them Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Featured fun consists of balloon art, fish printing, plus refreshments. Author Tom Baake will give a talk on local hiking and biking.
As part of the free outdoor concerts, which last from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Hotwax performs Aug. 2, including doo wop and other rock from the '50s to the '80s. The Riverfront Rhythms wraps up the summer series Aug. 23 with Stillwater. No pets, smoking or alcohol are allowed at the concert site.
A number of decades ago, the riverfront was the center of all activity in town. Rainbow Slough ran along the waterfront and "businesses in Reedsport lined the slough and Reedsport was actually an island," Novak wrote on a PowerPoint document.
Reedsport itself was constructed on swamp, with boardwalks above ground until the 1920s.
Let's then move ahead to 1985 and the nation's recession. Then city officials really had to look at the waterfront, deciding to use the Umpqua River's and surrounding area's beauty to use tourism as the industry. They also determined to revitalize the riverfront. With these plans, the design incorporated the previous cannery. According to Novak, $2 million came in from grants and donations for the boardwalk and center. City leaders still own and operate the center.
City leaders opened the Discovery Center August 1993.
Community members and others established the Discovery Center's Treasure Chest Inc. in 1996. In turn, that this "is the fundraising arm" of the center and is a 501 (c)3 "where we can go for grants and donations."
Projects change over time, including for infrastructure.
"We're constantly working on our oral histories," she said.
Repair work will need to be done on the aging building. Novak said there's some rot around the bottom perimeter and there's a major beam on the building's front that needs replacing. She doesn't have cost estimates yet but said the city will cover much of these. That's because the center is a city property.
Novak discussed the significance of 25 years, saying "it was to draw people to the area -- tourism and to teach people history about our area."
The center is located at 409 Riverfront Way. Information: 541-271-4816.