WINCHESTER BAY -- The 26th annual Kool Coastal Nights Car Show and Cruise takes place Aug. 24 and 25.
The Winchester Bay Merchants Association is hosting the event.
Sponsored by Dean’s Mountain Logging Company, Larry and Barbara Hathaway, Les Schwab Tire Centers, Lower Umpqua Hospital District, Salmon Harbor Marina, Mast Brothers Towing and Recovery, Napa-Davison Auto Parts and the Reedsport / Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce. The show takes place on Beach Boulevard.
On August 24, visitors can register at Phillip Boe Memorial Park between 3-6 p.m. The fee to register your vehicle is $25 and the first 200 registered get a goodie bag. "If you don’t register on Friday, no need to worry. Registration opens at 8 a.m. on August 25," according to a press release. "All the happenings are Saturday. You can look forward to a poker walk, vendors, live music by Back In Time, and of course lots of beautiful classic cars."
"Make sure not to miss the Harbor Cruise on Saturday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. in Winchester Bay. Even if your vehicle was not registered, you can join the Harbor Cruise for a $5 fee," according to the press statement. "Please no burnouts or careless driving. This is for everyone’s safety."
For more information visit www.koolcoastalnights.com or call 541-662-1902.