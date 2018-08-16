ROSEBURG -- Because of too much contaminates such as soiled diapers being mixed in, personnel at the Roseburg Transfer Station have stopped their corrugated cardboard recycling program.
Douglas County Public Information Officer Tamara Osborne wrote in a press release that this service stopped Aug. 19 at the end of the day. The Transfer Station is a division of Douglas County Solid Waste.
"The suspension is a result of an excessive amount of contaminates being placed in the cardboard recycling bin by citizens. Up until now, Douglas County was able to keep corrugated cardboard recycling at the Roseburg Transfer Station, as long as the cardboard brought to the facility was clean, flattened and free of debris," Osborne wrote.
That's changed.
Now because of the contamination, Douglas County Solid Waste personnel have had to spend four to six hours per day, sorting and removing soiled or wet cardboard, food, diapers, tobacco products, mail and other debris from the bin.
"Douglas County does not have a sorting facility or a budget for the increased workload required to clean up the cardboard in order for it to be accepted by our recycling vendor," she wrote. "Therefore, they are forced to suspend cardboard recycling until a cleaner and more cost effective solution can be found. Douglas County, along with local and regional governments, waste disposal companies, processors and industry representatives will continue to work together to find viable alternatives to the recycling issues facing not only Douglas County, but the nation.
Contamination in the recycling stream is the primary reason why the United States is experiencing the export bans and restrictions on recycling."
She added that according to recent waste analysis studies, the average contamination rate sits at around 25 percent.
"That means that roughly one in four items being placed in a recycling container is not recyclable. Recycling contamination has a direct impact on the quality of recyclables entering the recycling markets," Osborne noted. "For example, when foods or liquids are placed in a recycling container they will ultimately saturate tons and tons of otherwise good quality cardboard. When cardboard loses its quality, it also loses its ability to be recycled. It becomes trash. The higher the recycling contamination, the less we can recycle – that is the challenge we are all facing, and it is a global problem."
Not only does contamination add a significant cost increase to the recycling process, the market for selling recycled cardboard and other products have reached an all time low. Low prices and lack of demand is making it difficult for businesses to justify staying in the recycling trade.
Douglas County residents have a role to play in helping to restore recycling efforts. It all boils down to recycling the “Right Items, the Right Way.”
Osborne emphasized the following points.
"By working together, we can begin the long journey of returning recycling programs to Douglas County. We are asking for the public’s help to get us there," she wrote. The following are some recycling tips:
* Only recycle those items that are accepted at that facility or waste management company.
* Keep food and liquids out of your recycling.
* Keep plastic bags out of your recycling.
* Keep tobacco products, diapers and mail out of your recycling.
* Keep dangerous items out of recycling, like propane tanks, needles and electronics.
These items can injure employees or start a fire.
* "Remember to be patient and kind to employees in all areas of waste management."
The Douglas County Landfill and Transfer Stations employees will continue to accept tin, aluminum, oil, batteries and yard/wood debris for recycling. If you have curbside or business pick up, please check with your local waste disposal company for their current recycling list. Osborne wrote that "some items are subject to a nominal fee for recycling. please inquire at your local facility."
