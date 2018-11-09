ROSEBURG — Roy Zimmerman’s songs aren’t just about his progressive political views — they’re his suggestions for a better world.
But it’s OK if you have a laugh. That’s his goal.
Zimmerman, 60, a satirical singer-songwriter from California whose songs have been featured on HBO and Showtime, is bringing his one-man show “RiZe Up!” to Roseburg at Backside Brewing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14th. The concert shares the title of his new album that was released in September.
Proceeds from the event will support Umpqua Watersheds’ science and environmental education programs in Douglas County.
For more information, contact, Kasey Hovik at kasey@umpquawatersheds.org.