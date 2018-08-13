CHARLESTON — The children leaned over aquarium tanks. They looked at the intricacies of crustacean shells using microscopes and touched seal fur.
Third-grader Cloe Renner, first-grader Lillian Chivers, second-grader Aubrey Carrington and fellow first-grader Sophie Blake each take turns p…
It was the penultimate, crowning field trip for Highland Elementary youngsters on a educational program from Reedsport down to the Charleston Marine Life Center in late July.
Connie Coffman and Jen Wright joined fellow educator Dan Smith, leading the youngsters.
Hayden Shoemaker will join his peers this September in first grade and was among students peering at specimens.
Highland Elementary students joined teachers and parents in late July in a visit to the University of Oregon's Charleston Marine Life Center. …
"I like the nice fish and the nice crabs," Shoemaker said.
"I don't like the bad ones," he said, before heading on to join the rest of the group.
Audrey Gibbons will be in second grade this autumn.
"I really like this," she said. "I really like it because we get to learn about sea anenomies."
Another boy smiled, saying "Hey that starfish is like Patrick!" He was referring to the popular cartoon program "Spongebob Squarepants," which features the adventures of the cheerful Spongebob and his sidekick Patrick Star.
Charleston Marine Life Center volunteer Sarah Thomas, who lives just outside of Reedsport, shows part of whale remains to Highland Elementary …
In the last number of weeks, students spent time learned about: fossils and dinosaurs; wetlands and beaches; being a detective and other topics. Coffman emphasized that this helps bring more science to students -- more that they wouldn't necessarily get in nine months.
"We've been studying this all week," Coffman said of oceans and tide pools. "And so it's neat to make the connection. This is huge for them. This is more than they would get in the classroom."
The UO operates the Charleston Marine Life Center and the center's director greeted educators and students that late July morning.
Susan Stulken, who works as a postal carrier in Lakeside, is Michael Siegrist's grandmother. Siegrist will head into first grade this fall. She was among relatives joining in the field trip.
"He really enjoyed it," she said of Siegrist. "He didn't want to go at the end of the kindergarten year. He didn't know what he was getting into. He thought there (were) monsters coming out of the ocean and coming to eat him."
Stulken complimented the Highland teachers, saying Katie Corcoran and Smith are great, saying "because Michael gets upset if someone tells him to go do something."
"They're the reason he wanted to go," she said.
Stulken said that in general it can get tricky on field trips because kids "want to go and do their own thing." Yet the Highland teachers "just make it so calm."
If you'd like to check out what the center has to offer and learn more about the center, here's a few details:
Information:
The Charleston Marine Life Center is across the street from the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology.
Hours for the center are Wednesday through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: 63466 Boat Basin Rd.
Prices:
Children and students with identification get in for free.
Adults get in for $5. Seniors and prices for those with AAA are charged $4.
Phone: 541-888-2581.