Friday, June 8
12:05 a.m., fugitive reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
11:29 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.
4:40 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 13000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
5:55 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
6:20 p.m., mental subject reported in the 2400 block of Gardens Avenue.
Saturday, June 9
1:17 p.m., animal problem reported in the 2200 block of Ranch Road.
3:56 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
7:16 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
7:31 p.m., harassment reported on Sand Camp, Winchester Bay.
11:15 p.m., DUII reported on Salmon Harbor Drive and Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
Sunday, June 10
11:09 a.m., harassment reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
4:28 p.m., unattended death reported in the 2100 block of Alder Avenue.
4:41 p.m., trespass reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
10:38 p.m., DUII reported in the 1000 block of Highway Avenue.
Monday, June 11
6:12 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area. Officer responded.
10:28 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 4000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
10:30 a.m., fire assist requested on Lower Smith River Road.
2:49 p.m., mental subject reported in the 2400 block of Gardens Avenue.
3:42 p.m., disturbance reported on 12th Street and Juniper Avenue.
4:09 p.m., theft reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
4:30 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Country Line Road, Gardiner.
5:08 p.m., theft reported in the 900 block of Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.
10:20 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 214 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, June 12
12:22 a.m., fugitive reported in the 4000 block of South Smith River Road.
5:26 a.m., animal control requested on U.S. Highway 101 and Five Mile Road, Gardiner.
9:10 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of Winchester Avenue. Citizen reported a possible stolen vehicle. May be a civil issue.
10:40 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 2600 block of Lower Smith River Road.
1:45 p.m., theft reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop, Winchester Bay.
2 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of North Ninth Street.
2:19 p.m., missing person reported in the 2800 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
3:10 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 900 block of Scott Ter.
4:18 p.m., theft reported in the 1900 block of Highway Avenue.
Wednesday, June 13
3:13 a.m., non-injury motor vehicle accident reported in the 7000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
9:31 a.m., harassment reported in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
9:43 a.m., fire reported in the 900 block of South Hill Drive.
12:21 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
4:12 p.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road. Pending further follow up.
10:05 p.m., trespass reported in the 300 block of South 19th Street. Officer responded.
Thursday, June 14
11:23 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the 2700 block of Ridgeway. Caller reports a boat and truck parked on the street without moving for six months.
2:55 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
3:39 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street.
3:40 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive. Officer responded.
4:41 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 4000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
Friday, June 15
10:54 a.m., animal problems reported in the 1900 block of Ranch Road.
11:56 a.m., theft of service reported in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
5:45 p.m., theft reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
7:38 p.m., theft from a motor vehicle reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue. Pending further follow up.
10:25 p.m., failure to register as a sex offender reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
Saturday, June 16
1:58 a.m., drug law violation reported in the 400 block of Elm Avenue. Case for poss
11:50 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 900 block of Rowe Street.
12:27 p.m., burglary reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
4:08 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Sparrow Park Road, Gardiner.
Sunday, June 17
12:42 a.m., family offense reported in the 200 block of Pitt Street, Gardiner.
10:54 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of First Street, Gardiner.
1:22 p.m., harassment reported in the 1800 block of Scholfield Road.
1:34 p.m., mental subject reported in the 13000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
4:04 p.m., mental subject reported in the 13000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
6:40 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Fourth Street.
6:42 p.m., disturbance reported on Front Street and High Street, Gardiner.
6:45 p.m., disturbance reported in the 100 block of Mound Street, Gardiner.
Monday, June 18
4:27 a.m., fire reported in the 100 block of Marina Way.
10:38 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 48000 block of Highway 38.
10:50 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
11:02 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 101.
12 p.m., theft reported in the 100 block of 16th Street.
2:17 p.m., harassment reported in the 1700 block of Scholfield Road.
3:29 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1800 block of Scholfield Road.
4:44 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of River Front Way.
9:17 p.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported in the 2200 block of Arthur Drive.
Tuesday, June 19
12:05 a.m., domestic disturbance reported on Dogwood Avenue and South 20th Street.
2:31 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.
2:03 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
8:25 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of Winchester Avenue.
9:59 p.m., theft reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
Wednesday, June 20
12:16 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1900 block of Dogwood Avenue. Caller reports an intoxicated male sleeping on the ground in front of location.
10:06 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area. Possible theft from vehicle at location.
10:53 a.m., public safety concern reported on Sixth Street and Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
2:24 p.m., fraud reported in the 45000 block of Highway 38.
6:59 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.
Thursday, June 21
12:45 a.m., theft reported in the 600 block of Front Street, Gardiner.
11:53 p.m., harassment reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.