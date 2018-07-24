REEDSPORT — Local residents will be a step closer now to county-wide transportation.
With the July 10 Reedsport council meeting, city leaders have agreed to have Reedsport be a part of the county-wide transit plan.
Money for the district won't come from taxpayers. Instead funding will come from federal and state grants.
Reedsport City Recorder/Administrative Assistant Deanna Schafer said that recently Dennis Pinheiro met with city employees to discuss county officials' desire to form a transportation district. Pinheiro serves as the county's Transportation Services Division's system mobility manager.
"This new special district is being proposed as a non-taxing district that will be funded by the new statewide transit tax created under HB (House Bill) 2017, which is estimated to bring over $100 million per year to improve public transportation services in both rural and urban communities in Oregon," Schafer wrote in a staff report.
Councilors and other city leaders were on hand to hear from Pinheiro.
Money ... money ... money
In a phone interview after the July 10 session, Pinheiro explained the two separate sources of already existing transportation funding.
One is "at ODOT's (Oregon Department of Transportation) discretion." So for example, there may be left over dollars from a project.
The second type is known as formula funding and is based on population or for example the number of bus rides citizens take.
"That is a set aside amount," he said, noting that this is "true of both federal dollars and state dollars."
He said "this HB 2017 money is going to be formula based."
County officials hire for Douglas County's transportation services.
Specifically, an extra $2.5 million will flow down to Douglas County and that's on the low end. The amount may be more. This starts July 1, 2019, which is the start of the next legislative biennium.
Yet county residents could see more money coming even sooner than next July - specifically $500,000 next spring. ODOT staff contacted county personnel, saying that after the payroll tax measure statewide then were was enough revenue to allocate to the county.
What House Bill 2017 pays for
- Replacing roads and bridges or as Pinheiro put it "we have quite a few;"
- Making sure town and county leaders comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For example, rural towns may need to put in sidewalks or paths, he said. Or they need to put in bike paths.
- And increasing public transportation.
"So each city has to be asked do they want to be in that transportation district," he said, emphasizing that "there's no fine, there's no cost either way."
There's already a transportation advisory committee in place that will still exist. Representatives on this come from Reedsport, Cow Creek, the Senior Services Commission, Winston, Drain, the Veterans Administration and Roseburg.
What will be new this November, assuming voters agree to pass it, would be a seven-member transit board. The configuration will be at large for representation. Already, Douglas County commissioners have had their first reading of a resolution to place the title before voters. Commissioners will have the second reading toward the end of August, he said.
One key point of the Reedsport council discussion was what areas transportation members would come from, including especially whether they'd come from Roseburg, the most populous city. Councilor Mark Bedard expressed his concern that if more committee members were appointed from Roseburg, that might give this community more of a voice rather than one voice among all of the towns that have shown an interest in joining the district.
"The needs of Reedsport residents are different than Glendale's...." the county transportation director said.
Councilor DeeDee Murphy said "I don't see any disadvantage to joining now."
Fellow Councilor Debby Turner agreed, saying "and it just seems like Dial-A-Ride is growing and growing every week."
Councilor Rich Patten was absent. All others were present and approved a resolution approving Douglas County commissioners' order starting the formation of the district.
"Thank you so much and thank you for getting this expedited for us," Pinheiro said.