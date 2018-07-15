REEDSPORT — The Oregon Coast Anglers will hold their third annual fundraiser banquet and membership drive Saturday, July 21. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6 p.m. at Reedsport Community Center, 451 Winchester Ave.
Dinner will include hand carved prime rib at the buffet-style dinner catered by Tides Inn. Dinner is $55 per individual and the ticket includes dinner, an OCA hat, and a one year membership with Oregon Coast Anglers. Guests tickets are $25 and also available at Turman Tackle, in Old Town Reedsport.
There will be games, a live and silent auction, and raffles with all proceeds dedicated to the improvement of South Coast Angling.
Contact Melvina Adolf at 541-271-1045 or madolf@earthlink.net for additional information.
Oregon Coast Anglers, a non-profit organization of southern Oregon coast anglers united to preserve and increase angling opportunities along the southern Oregon Coast from Florence to Brookings. www.facebook.com/oregoncoastanglers.org
OCA’s goals are to address the reasons behind lost angling opportunities and work to restore these opportunities and create new ones. General meetings held the first Thursday of each month at the Winchester Bay RV Park Recreation Center. Say hello to old friends, meet new ones, keep up to date on angling news, project progress, upcoming projects and events and share fishing stories of successful and not so successful outings.